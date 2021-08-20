‘Mentally Strong’ D’Andre Swift Coping Well Fighting Back From Injury

Taking football away from an NFL player, no matter how long the respite lasts for, is tough duty for a coaching staff, especially when that player is one of the top ones on the team.

D’Andre Swift has been dinged up a bit with injuries in camp, but as in other cases, the Detroit Lions‘ staff is playing it slow with their young running back in the hopes of unleashing a healthy runner on the league for the 2021 season. Even though Swift understands what the Lions are doing, that hasn’t limited his frustration whatsoever.

Speaking after practice on Thursday, August 19, Swift admitted that it has been tough for him to be held out, considering he can’t be doing what he loves on the field as the team gets set to push through another season.





“Yeah it’s frustrating, doing what I love. I can’t be out here everyday. Today was my first day working back in, so it felt good to be back out there with the guys,” Swift told the media.

In spite of that, Swift still seems to grasp what the Lions are doing, and admitted that he feels he is getting the best care from the team with a long-term goal in mind.

“Training staff has done a great job with me just being in there every day, treatment, exercises, getting back into shape,” he said. “It just shows me that they understand what’s going on. Just taking the time off so I am right so I can be able to produce and be consistent when I’m out there.”

That’s a mature approach for Swift, who was asked if he perhaps needed any help in dealing with the inability to be on the field. As he said, he feels like he is in a good place mentally to be able to handle all of those challenges this offseason.

“I’m pretty strong mentally myself. Self-motivated young man so I don’t need to go to anybody to tell me to be here, do this, do that. I think I’m pretty strong mentally,” Swift said.

A strong mental approach will help get Swift through whatever comes his way during the 2021 season. Already, he’s off to a great start as it relates to getting the body and mind synched up for a big start to a new season.

D’Andre Swift Vital for Lions 2021 Hopes

The Lions don’t have much they know they can count on offensively this season thanks to all the changes that have played out on the team, but one of the things they feel as if they can believe in is the team’s offensive line as well as Swift. Both sides are being counted on to have solid seasons if not carry the Lions at times, and that could be a big reason the team is electing to play it safe with Swift this offseason during camp and the preseason. There’s no need to risk injury of an important player, and someone that could be a major focal point of the offense during the 2021 season.

Paired with Jamaal Williams, Swift figures to have a good shot at an even bigger season this year. That’s just what the Lions are hoping for as it relates to his short-term future.

Swift’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the league as a rookie last year out of Georgia, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

Swift has a high ceiling to deliver more big plays such as this for 2021 and beyond, so hopefully he is able to rebound off the injury and the work of the staff now will be a big reason why.

