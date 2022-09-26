D’Andre Swift Suffers Frustrating Setback, Injury Timetable Revealed

The Detroit Lions were hoping for a healthy season from D’Andre Swift, but it looks as if that will be on hold in the early part of the season.

Coming into Week 3, Swift was fighting a bulky ankle. Exiting the week, he’s got a new injury to deal with, and it might sideline him for a few more weeks.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain sustained in the loss to Minnesota. While it’s not expected to need surgery, it could require Swift to miss time on the field.

“Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time,” Pelissero tweeted.

If there’s good news here, it revolves around the fact that the Lions can get by without Swift prior to their bye week. Perhaps this buys him enough time before the October 16 week off to come back strong for a second half push and also ditch the ankle issue.

Still, it isn’t good to subtract Swift from what has been a dynamic offense thus far.

Lions Hoped for Healthy Season From Swift

News of this setback will not make Lions fans or perhaps even the team very happy. Swift has been seen as injury-prone for a while, and while he was enjoying an electric start to the year, the ailments represent a major setback.

Last season, a shoulder injury claimed Swift’s season. While this shoulder doesn’t seem as if it is as serious, it’s still bad news for the team to be without a player who changes the dynamic of their offense in such a big way.

Swift made gains this offseason in the weight room and was determined to beef up in order to have a better shot of staying on the field. He also played through an early season ankle injury, but it seems this injury will be the one that keeps him off the field.

Lions Running Back Depth Must Shine

If there’s a bit of good news here, it comes in the fact that the Lions have some solid depth at running back.

Jamaal Williams stepped up and delivered with Swift struggling due to pain in Week 3, delivering a solid 87 yard, two touchdown performance. As a whole, Williams has been a sledgehammer for Detroit, posting a solid four touchdowns thus far this season.

Beyond Williams, the Lions have Craig Reynolds, who has done solid things in games before dating back to 2021. Perhaps Reynolds can give the team some snaps. Detroit also elevated Justin Jackson to the active roster and he can figure in for the team after a solid preseason. Jackson has also been an NFL back before with success.

The Lions have the bodies to make due in the absence of Swift, but they’d rather not be without a game-changer at the position. Nevertheless, it looks as if that will be the reality for the team in the next few weeks.

