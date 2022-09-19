‘It’s My Mentality:’ D’Andre Swift Pushes Through Pain for Big Game

One of the biggest Detroit Lions performances that few people are talking about from Week 2 involves running back D’Andre Swift.

While Swift didn’t have nearly as big a game statistically as he did in Week 1, there were still some things to love about what he was able to do on the field, namely the fact he was able to play at all.

Hobbled by an ankle injury last week, Swift’s status felt uncertain heading into the second week of the season. No matter, the running back was going to suit up if he could. When he did, it only showed more of his toughness to the masses.

After the game, Swift spoke with the media including ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. As he said, there really was no question that he was going to be playing, because that’s his mindset.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift says he felt the ankle bothering him a little bit today but pushed through because of his “mentality.” Swift added that “If I can be out there and contribute in any way, I’m gonna do that.”

“It’s my mentality. If I can be out there and contribute in any way, I’m going to do that,” Swift said to the media matter of factly.

In the past, Swift has been dogged by injuries, but he is clearly armed with a new mindset this year. It feels as if he would have to face a very serious ailment not to suit up or play for the team.

With what he did in Week 2, it’s clear that Swift could be revved-up and ready for a huge year on the field and not prepared to let anything slow him down.

Swift Enjoyed Fantastic Impact for Lions

On a hurting ankle, Swift delivered some of the biggest plays of the day for the Detroit offense.

Early in the game, he had an electric 50 yard run to his credit, which showed his ability to burst through the hole and make a big play.

Later on, Swift also had perhaps one of the most impressive touchdown catches a running back will ever make, tumbling to the turf to nab a tipped ball, then getting up and alertly sprinting to pay-dirt.

Swift would finish with 87 total yards and one touchdown on the day, which was solid considering his status into the game was uncertain. That score also came at a critical time to rescue momentum.

As a whole, this was a good effort from Swift, especially given what he was dealing with health-wise.

Swift’s Determination Speaks to New Mindset

While he has always been a gamer, it’s likely that some fans have wondered if Swift could be durable enough to last in the league and dominate given what he has dealt with injury-wise.

After beefing up this summer, it’s clear that Swift is on a new mission to prove himself on the field. So far, so good as it relates to getting that done. It’s clear that Swift is not going to let small things hold him down at all.

With another big performance under his belt, Swift is already looking like one of the most dynamic running backs the league has to offer this season. If that ends up being the case, it could be due to his tough mindset on the field.

