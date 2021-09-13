Lions’ D’Andre Swift Offers Strong Reaction to ‘Internet Rumors’

D’Andre Swift had a solid debut for the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but after the game, some questions quickly arose about other matters after a tumultuous week on social media for the back.

Rumors swirled late in the week that Swift was potentially wanted for a crime based on some random tip postings leaked on Reddit that quickly spread to Twitter. Nothing official or concrete has been revealed about any potential case since, though.

Speaking with the media after Detroit’s loss on September 12, Swift shut down any talk about the situation quickly by saying he simply wasn’t going to be addressing rumors based on things written on the internet.





Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2021 Season Week 1 Postgame Show

“I’m not here to comment on any internet rumors,” Swift said simply when asked about the rumored situation after the game by the media.

So is Swift a subject in any type of ongoing investigation at all right now?

“No sir, not to my knowledge, no,” he said to reporters.

Swift didn’t speak to the media late last week after practice, but was made available after Detroit’s 41-33 loss in the season opener in which the runner accounted for 104 total yards and 1 touchdown. It was a very good debut for Swift as well as Detroit’s running game as a whole, which racked up 116 yards on the ground on the day.

Until proven otherwise, consider the case closed on that matter for now.

Internet Rumors About D’Andre Swift Surfaced Last Week

Following a post on Reddit that made its way to Twitter claiming Swift was being investigated in Philadelphia showing a purported police report with that claim, questions swirled for a few days about what was actually going on. There’s been no concrete reporting that Swift was a suspect at all in any case, and Philadelphia Police revealed a statement on the matter which revealed nothing additional last week except for an investigation into the source of a potential police report leak.

PPD statement on the online posting of an image containing law enforcement sensitive information: pic.twitter.com/OdeG2XFJEd — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 9, 2021

At this point, it’s clear the Swift situation is nothing more than conjecture which spread on the internet, so hopefully, the running back’s statement on the matter shuts down the rumor mill as well as the constant questions that have come up in the days since rumors began to swirl.

Dan Campbell Didn’t Comment About Swift Rumors Last Week, Either

Late last week on Friday, September 10, Campbell was asked after practice about Swift, and had a similar answer to the running back. The long and the short of it? The coach isn’t going to be commenting on conjecture from the internet at all.





Detroit Lions Media Availability: Sept. 10 2021 | Dan Campbell

“Rumors that I don’t feel like I need to comment on right now, if I’m being honest with you,” Campbell said in reference to a question on the situation.

Like Swift, Campbell admitted he wasn’t aware of the running back being involved in any investigation either. Consider these rock solid answers on the situation now.

