Stats Show Alvin Kamara Trajectory for D’Andre Swift With Lions

The Detroit Lions have one of the better young running backs in the NFL in D’Andre Swift, and since he burst on the scene a few years ago, he has flashed tantalizing bits of potential.

Not only is Swift a weapon running the ball, but he seems to be an even better difference maker catching it out of the backfield, which means he could become the kind of dynamo that becomes an important player in the offense.

Since Swift came into the league, there’s been a temptation to compare him with Alvin Kamara, the do-everything stud of the New Orleans Saints. Finally, after a few years in the league and some stats to put with the case, it’s looking like Swift is a player who could be on that kind of trajectory for the Lions.

So far in his career, Swift has piled up the receptions, with 108 to his name thus far. That’s the most by any Lions player through their first 26 games as the team’s PR account pointed out. He was also the first Lions running back to amass 1,000 yards from scrimmage since 2014. Those are Kamara-type numbers if ever there were any in the league.

It isn’t just the stats that show this trajectory for Swift, though. The 2021 highlights paint a picture of a player who could be well on his way to making the same kind of impact in the league that Kamara has for so long.





If there’s one coach who will know how to help Swift reach back and find this level, it is Dan Campbell. Campbell came from New Orleans where he had an up close seat to how the Saints used Kamara and how they were able to maximize his potential. For that reason, there’s a good chance that Swift can accomplish the rare feat of becoming a close copy of the elusive back.

Kamara, Swift Share Similar Balance in Statistics

Statistically, there might be no exact comparison between Kamara and Swift, but it’s easy to see how the youngster is following closely in the footsteps of his SEC counterpart. Kamara is a player who is able to routinely put up 700 rushing yards or more while collecting 500 receiving yards or more. Minus 2021, Kamara has managed to do that in every season he has been in the league. As a whole, with 4,237 rushing yards and 3,263 receiving yards to go with 47 rushing touchdowns to 20 receiving, balance has been the name of the game for the runner so far in his career.





Though it’s early, Swift has shown the same kind of statistical talent. Thus far, he has put up 1,138 rushing yards and 809 receiving yards. The touchdown imbalance also shows with Swift, given his 13 rushing scores to just 4 receiving. Statistically and with regards to the highlights, the duo is looking pretty inseparable early in their young careers.

Health Will Become Most Important Factor for Swift

Whether or not Swift can reach these goals could depend a lot on his ability to stay healthy in the future. Injuries have been an unfortunate part of his story the first few seasons in the league, and that continued in 2021 with the shoulder ailment that held him out until the last few weeks of the year. The good news for Lions fans is that Swift got back on the field to finish out the season, and was able to finish it strong against Seattle and Green Bay. Finding a way to keep Swift healthy and fresh to keep making this kind of impact has to be on the minds of the Lions’ brass into the offseason. Quite possibly, health is the only thing that might hold Swift back at this point in time with the team from becoming a similar player to Kamara.

If the Lions can manage to get a little luck, it would be easy to see Swift being thought of as a Kamara clone in the near future. The stats as well as the eye test are starting to prove it.

