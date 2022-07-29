‘Ready to Take Next Step:’ D’Andre Swift Praises New Lions Culture

D’Andre Swift is a very important member of the Detroit Lions for the 2022 season, and entering into a new year, both himself and his team seem to be appropriately locked-in.

This offseason, Swift was one of the hardest working Lions given how strong he looks as well as the company he kept off the field. That’s led him to a point where he feels fantastic before the season begins.

Speaking after practice on Friday, July 29, Swift explained that he came to camp feeling solid. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard posted the running back sharing his thoughts, and Swift sounded upbeat about where he is at.

D’Andre Swift says he worked on everything this off-season, such as conditioning and full body strength. “I made sure I was in the best shape when I came back to start training camp,” he said. “I feel good.” pic.twitter.com/A61i7215A4 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 29, 2022

“I feel good. Definitely getting back in the swing of things. It’s only day three, but I definitely feel good,” Swift explained as tweeted by Woodyard.

In terms of how he feels, Swift expanded upon the thought and revealed that it was a complete focus on health and his body which he was undertaking.

“Everything, conditioning, full body strength, getting my body right. All the little details and stuff, so I made sure I was in the best shape when I came back to start training camp. Like I said, I feel good,” Swift admitted.

A healthy Swift is a good Swift for the Lions, and it will be interesting to see if he can chase down a major role. Mentally and physically, it seems it is all systems go.

Swift Believes Lions Have Bought Into New Culture

A big way the Lions can improve on the field is with mentality. The team made major gains in this category a year ago, and now that the new season is arriving, it sounds as if the team is set to make yet another leap.

According to Swift, Lions players have bought in, and are even starting to lead themselves, a hallmark of many solid, winning teams.

“We’re starting to get like a player-led team. Everybody that’s in the building has bought into the culture we are building here and we’re ready to take that next step as the Lions, and as an organization, get more wins and stuff like that,” he said as tweeted by the Lions account.

Buy-in is crucial for teams and coaches. It seems the Lions never had that with Matt Patricia, and two years off of that experience, to hear the team is pulling the right way is good news.

How a Stronger Swift Benefits Lions for 2022

Whether or not Swift stars as hoped for Detroit next season behind the team’s front may depend a lot on his ability to stay healthy in the short and long-term.

Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Swift’s story in his career, and that continued in 2021 with the shoulder ailment that held him out until the last few weeks of the season from around Thanksgiving. With strength a focus, perhaps Swift can avoid some of the smaller nagging injuries that have cost him time the last few years. It sounds as if that was his goal.

If Swift is stronger, there is a chance he will stay on the field more. If that happens, the Lions offense will no doubt benefit in their ability to run the ball consistently as well as hit some bigger plays in the passing game. No doubt those are positive goals for the team.

