Lions Predicted to Add Forceful Edge Rusher With ‘Jarring Power’

The Detroit Lions addressed their defensive needs in the first two weeks of NFL free agency. But NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected the Lions to continue adding talent on defense with Darius Robinson in the first round.

Reuter had the Lions selecting Robinson at No. 29 overall in his four-round NFL mock draft on March 22.

“Robinson displayed his versatility in Missouri’s scheme last year, often standing up at 285 pounds,” Reuter wrote. “The Lions would likely use him in a similar fashion across from Aidan Hutchinson.”

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, Robinson’s biggest strength is his physical tools, including the incredible force he can create with his body.

“Right out of the gate, Robinson’s physical attributes should give him a potential advantage in head-to-head matchups,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He has jarring power in his hands and a twitchy upper body to get rid of blockers quickly.

“Robinson’s power and motor increase the chances he becomes a good starting base end who reduces inside on third downs.”

In 12 games during the 2023 season, Robinson posted 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble. He also had 43 total tackles.