Da’Shawn Hand Fired up About Body Transformation Ahead of Season

The Detroit Lions have been looking for more consistent play along the defensive line for the last few seasons, and with some of their new additions, they hope to have found it.

Not to be discounted in terms of a resurgence, however, are players currently on the roster. Though many could be forgotten thanks to what has transpired, Da’Shawn Hand wants to be a player that is remembered in a positive way for what he can bring to the table this season.

Speaking with the media on Monday, August 9, Hand was asked about what he has done to keep healthy and get ready for a new season. As he detailed, he actually gained weight in order to better fit the Detroit defensive line this season.





“I think just starting out, keeping my body right, making sure I’m the right weight. Last year I was a little low on weight, I was around 270 so now, trying to stay at 290-295 so I can be stout. Working on my shoulders, my upper body and then changing my technique for real. Being stronger at the point of attack, running my feet, things like that, looking for the ball,” Hand said.

In order to get more consistent, Hand managed to use a personal chef to reach his goals. As he said, that experience managed to help get him right, and the carbs he managed to eat made a major difference.

“Luckily the NFL gives us a nice salary so we can afford a chef, I like to eat so the chef got me right. This year I was in Houston, so I had chef Ash, we had lobster ravioli with a white truffle butter sauce which is amazing, shout out to chef ash. What else, chicken wraps, high on steak and potatoes, potatoes, potatoes. Trying to be more carb heavy. Last year I think I was so honed in on leaning out, that I leaned our a little too much. Now, I was able to get my carbs in,” Hand explained.

It seems strange that a defensive lineman would be too lean, but thats’s where Hand was at. Not anymore, however, which could help him transform as much as health.

Da’Shawn Hand Loves Fit Within New Lions Defense

The Lions figure to have lots of moving pieces on their new defense, and finding a way to fit Hand in might not be that difficult because he does a bit of everything for the team and can fit in many ways within the team’s new scheme. It isn’t a stretch to say Hand can do anything for the team.

“I’ve played multiple positions, so sometimes I can be in a three, I can be in a five, I can be in a four. I could be outside. They are utilizing my abilities in the right way, and I love it,” he told the media.

Detroit finding the best way to use Hand for the future would be a big deal for the team all things considered, and could help jump start his career in a positive way.

Hand’s Stats and Highlights

The Lions got a solid player in the 2018 NFL Draft when they picked up Hand out of Alabama, and quickly, Hand proved his worth to the team with some solid play up front. Injury trouble started later in the season with a knee ailment which knocked Hand out of the last few games of 2018 on the field. He struggled to get healthy early on in the 2019 year, and was not able to contribute much to Detroit’s defensive cause as a result. The same thing happened in 2020, which led to his frustration.

As a whole, Hand has put up decent numbers early in his NFL career. His rookie year featured 27 tackles and 3 sacks, but this season has been much worse considering health. Hand only managed to put up 6 total tackles this season. Obviously, it’s been a tough go of it thanks to injury most of all. The hope is he can come back healthy and ready to perform in 2021, because Hand is a nice piece for the Lions up front.

It looks as if Hand will be a key player for Detroit this season, and if that is the case, it could have everything to do with his bodily transformation.

