Derrick Henry Rocks Lions Defender With Stiff-Arm [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are having a tough time against the Tennessee Titans, and a big reason why has been running back Derrick Henry.

Henry has been one of the most physical runners in the game today, and he relishes in showing it constantly. This week, he got the chance to show it against the Lions. On a big run, Henry found a matchup he liked with Detroit defensive back Alex Myers.

Here’s a look at the intense rejection from Henry:

Henry is one of the toughest backs in the league, and matching up with him is something that most everyday players don’t want to do much less a practice squad guy like Myers has been. It wasn’t the first time this season that Henry has unleashed a stiff arm, as he slammed the Buffalo Bills with one earlier this season which made the same kind of viral headlines.

Safe to say Henry did the deed again with another crushing stiff arm.

Derrick Henry Key Matchup for Lions

There’s been no better running back in football the last pair of seasons than Henry, and this week, he will take some gaudy numbers into a battle against the Lions. Henry came into the game with 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns. If that isn’t good enough, he’s also packing an impressive 5.2 yards per-carry average. Detroit’s defense doesn’t stop the run well at all, so it will be on them to rise up and stop Henry in this game if the Lions are to have a chance. That seems to be a very tall order, though. The Titans will win the game if they can ride Henry and establish their punishing ground game as they so often do.

So far, Henry has been able to do that not only on this run, but on other touches as well considering his 1 touchdown. The Lions’ defense has been exposed in a big way by his toughness, this play not withstanding.

Mark Ingram Talked Derrick Henry Stiff-Arm

While Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was impressed by the move earlier this season by Henry, he wasn’t shy about his own abilities on the field to take the opposition for a ride if he needed to on the field. Speaking to the media, Ingram said that he wouldn’t be shy throwing the stiff arm around if he has the chance to, even as good as Henry’s was in the moment.

Speaking with the media, Ingram went into detail on the play and his analysis of it.

"I think my stiff arm is pretty strong too. If a DB came up to me little reckless, thinking it was sweet, I could toss him out the club too." @markingram21 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j7VhJcQmBT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 14, 2020

Ingram said:

“I’m not jealous, he’s a big dude, and obviously he has a great stiff arm but my stiff arm’s pretty strong too. So feel like if a DB came up to me a little reckless thinking that it was sweet, I could probably toss him out of the club too. But good job Derrick, keep running the rock, Roll Tide for life.”

Clearly, Henry hasn’t stopped doling out the punishment, and it’s something that Ingram would likely take pride in talking about again if asked.

