Devin Funchess Shows off New Lions Threads for First Time [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions made another intriguing signing this past week, bringing free agent tight end Devin Funchess into the mix, and the team wasted no time getting him into the mix.

Funchess hit the field for the first time as a member of the Lions doing some on field work, and in the process, the former Michigan star showed off his new Detroit threads and reveled his new number he will wear in the Motor City. Funchess was sporting the 13 in the first photos leaked of him working with the team.

Funchess posted some of the photos on his Instagram, and they were shared by Chris Burke of The Athletic. The pictures showed Funchess on the field with his teammates and making a catch.

“What up doe, my babies,” Funchess said in the Instagram caption as tweeted by Burke, a nod to his hometown of Detroit.

Obviously, given his connection to the University of Michigan, it’s a move that the fans will love. In the past few months, Michigan fans who happen to be Lions fans have enjoyed some impressive crossovers. First, it was Aidan Hutchinson joining the team’s defense in May after the draft. Now, it’s Funchess joining the team’s offense.

Both ways, it’s nice to see the local talent coming full-circle for their hometown team.

Lions Signed Funchess Last Week

On Tuesday, June 14, the Lions revealed they would be adding Funchess, a free agent, to a deal. Funchess first came into the league as a wideout given that was what he did in college, but transitioned quickly to tight end, a spot which was natural for him.

The team revealed the news in a tweet that they shared, which showed Funchess pictured. Here’s a look at how the team broke the news that they would be adding the former local star to the team:

#Lions have signed free agent TE Devin Funchess. pic.twitter.com/961YKXRAmS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 14, 2022

Funchess comes to the Lions with plenty of NFL experience on his hands, and a good chance to break through at his position. The Lions don’t have a ton of depth at tight end, so Funchess has a good chance to make inroads toward making the roster and making a comeback.

Nothing will be guaranteed, but Funchess is now in the mix in his home state, which should be a comfortable fit.

Funchess’s Career Stats & Highlights

A former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2015 out of Michigan, Funchess stayed with the Panthers until 2018 and made a big early impact in the league. In 2019, Funchess signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and he then joined the Green Bay Packers in 2020. In 2021, he was an offseason member of the San Francisco 49ers before landing his deal in Detroit.

Statistically, Funchess has been up and down with 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career in the NFL. Here’s a look at some of his highlights thus far in the league:

Play

The Funchise – Devin Funchess Career Highlights I own nothing in the video. All rights belong to their respective owners. This kid is like Muhsin Muhammad in Jake Delhomme's old number. Here's a compilation of his career so far. If you want updates, follow my social media: instagram.com/carolinasportshubyt/ twitter.com/cpsonyt/ 2017-11-28T06:01:41Z

Funchess will have a good chance to make a good impression on the Lions. He has some decent NFL tape and is just 28 years of age. Now in the mix in Detroit, he has an opportunity to show up and make plays.

