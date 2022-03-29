Analyst Predicts DJ Chark Will ‘Thrive’ Playing for Lions in 2022

The Detroit Lions had a mission to make their offense better this offseason, and a player they have enlisted to do it is wideout DJ Chark. After signing Chark this offseason, Detroit hopes he can help unlock their offense in a big way with regards to big plays.

How well Chark will fit within the team’s offense, though, is a big question that folks are pondering right now. If Chark is able to stay healthy, the thought is that he should be able to give the Lions just what they desire in terms of big plays down the field.

There’s still been questions, though, about how well Chark will fit with the team. That shouldn’t be a worry for fans at all, at least as it concerns Bleacher Report. In looking at some of the top free agents that will flourish on new teams, the Lions landed a player on the list in Chark. Writer Ian Wharton selected Chark as a name for the list, and as he explained, the wideout should be in position to show out in 2022.

Wharton wrote that “Chark is more than just a vertical threat, so hopefully Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will highlight his solid route-running ability. Look for Chark to establish himself as a quality lead receiver for 2022 and beyond with a healthy season.”

Wharton also wrote he believes Chark can establish a good connection with Jared Goff, who can make big passes if he has the time to do so.

Seeing this kind of big season from Chark would be good news for the Lions, who need just what he brings on offense.

Chark Figures to Help Upgrade Lions Offense Immediately

It wouldn’t be a surprise Detroit badly needed a big-bodied pass catcher that is a bonafide deep threat and Chark is that. He has proven before with his work in the league that he is a player capable of going up and getting the ball vertically, which is what the Lions have missed in a big way in the offense last year. Chark could help open up Detroit’s offense in that he will give Jared Goff a vertical threat to throw the ball to deep down the field. In 2019, Chark was a Pro Bowler, but if he has struggled with anything in is career, it’s been injuries. Last year, he was lost with an ankle injury which cost him the end of his 2021 season.

The one-year deal gives the Lions some wiggle room and avoids risk. Detroit isn’t bogged down with a major long-term deal, and Chark gets a chance to prove that he can be an elite pass catcher. If he is able to do that, there’s a great chance the Lions keep him around and reward him as they have done with Josh Reynolds. With both Chark and Reynolds, the team has a pair of vertical options that will help them deliver upon some more big plays for the future.

Chark’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to like Chark, a former Pro Bowl player and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more. The hope is he can manage to bounce back and look healthy off his injury, and that is what the Lions are betting on. It’s also what folks believe will happen.

