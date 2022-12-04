DJ Chark Reveals Why Jameson Williams May Be Huge NFL Success Quick

The Detroit Lions made the decision to activate Jameson Williams in Week 13, and while Williams may have to wait to make as big an impact, some players are just excited to see him get going.

One such person is wideout DJ Chark. Chark has been in and out of the lineup with injury himself this year, but the receiver knows what a special dynamic Williams could bring to the offense. As a result, he’s excited to see what he can do the rest of the year.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 1, Chark explained that he is as excited as anyone to see what Chark can do.

“I think we all excited man. The excitement that you guys feel that

we feel is real. I definitely believe that he’s a superstar so anything I can do to help a guy like that, you know I’m here and he knows that,” Chark said. “He knows that all the receivers in the room so he’s getting back into practicing which is a huge step. As soon as he’s on the field, that’s going to be great for all of us. We all benefit from that. The team benefits from that in the future. He’s got a bright future and hopefully, it’s all here so just want to put them in the best position to succeed.”

Specifically, Chark seems to love the one element of Williams’ game that everyone else on the team does in his speed. As he said, it’s a game changing element to go with something not all players come to the league with immediately in confidence.

Chark explained that confidence is a big factor for Williams that he sees thus far that could make him a fast sensation in the league.

“He’s fast and he just one thing about him that a lot of guys don’t have is the confidence. Just the confidence in themselves to go out there and make the play. If you have that, that’s half the battle. If you believe you can make the play, you will make the play and I feel like he has that,” Chark said. “Once we can get him acclimated into the system, now you got guys like (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, him, Kalif (Raymond), Josh (Reynolds), me. I mean, the sky’s the limit. You’re really building a foundation at receiver you know so I feel like a lot of times the team go as far as you know our room go even in the Run game like blocking and springing those guys so it’s going to be good adding him to the puzzle.”

Armed with confidence, Williams has a chance to make a big imprint on the league. It will be interesting to see if he can get that done when he gets his career off to its start down the stretch.

Chark Approves Own Scenery Change

In terms of his own game thus far this season, Chark knows it has been a struggle for him to stat on the field. Still, he came back in a big way with a Week 12 touchdown, and that rebound could prove huge for his confidence.

So too could being in a place where he’s comfortable. When he came to Detroit, Chark admitted that it was just what the doctor ordered in terms of being able to be placed in a spot where a scenery change helped him evolve.

“I think it was big. I needed a change of scenery. Coming up here just bringing my family up here, meeting new people. I’ve learned a lot in the however many months I’ve been here,” Chark said. “Great people, so I think obviously it was tough with the missing games and being out so long but I definitely was able to get my swag in training camp, in those first few games and I’m starting to feel better and better now so I think just this sky’s the limit.”

Even though Chark has struggled through some low days, he has remained present which has been major for him and his development.

“A lot of times in these tough times, you forget to be present and still being able to be in this locker room, being 26. Got so much time ahead of me, just trying to stay focused and staying here has been big for me,” he said.

Chark is clearly looking forward to finishing strong with the Lions during the 2022 season.

Lions Wide Receivers Having Big Year

No matter who Jared Goff has been throwing to, Detroit’s wide receivers have gotten the job done in a big way this season for the offense.

While Chark has struggled to produce and get healthy, others have been very productive. Led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has seen a solid season from a good group of pass catchers. St. Brown has put up 716 yards heading into Week 13, Kalif Raymond 370, Josh Reynolds 357, Tom Kennedy 141 and Chark 114. That’s a solid total for the team.

Detroit’s 1,698 yards and eight touchdowns have been a big reason the offense has been able to be very solid so far this season. Adding Williams to that mix will only help stir the drink further, something which Chark seems to know.

Don’t be surprised if an already dangerous Detroit wideout group gets even more potent down the stretch. A comfortable Chark and a weapon in Williams could be two of the biggest reasons why that happens.