Dan Campbell Makes Admission About What Lions Want in Their Top Pick

The Detroit Lions are seen as one of the most wide-open teams when they draft in the second-overall slot coming up at the end of the month, but it’s possible that the team could also already have a good idea what they want to do.

As much as folks wish to believe the Lions could do anything, the team has some serious holes to patch accross the roster, which means acquiring talent has to be first and foremost on the mind of the brass as they set out to attack the needs of the team this year in the draft.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell seems to know this, which he aptly pointed out when speaking to the media about his draft approach on Thursday, April 7. DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman was following along with the presser, and highlighted an exchange where Campbell commented on what he wanted to see from his draft pick. As the coach explained, quick production and playing might be the most important thing.

Campbell on No. 2 pick: “You want a guy who can come in and he’s a Day 1 starter. That’s really what you’re trying to acquire. You’d like to think by the time you hit your first game this player is staring for you and he’s going to be able to produce." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 7, 2022

Campbell hunting a starter might now indicate the team isn’t planning on gambling on a position they don’t necessarily need such as a quarterback. Anything is still on the table, but this kind of quote could favor a position on the defensive side of the ball, given Detroit’s intense needs there.

Campbell’s Words Could Represent Tell at Quarterback

The Lions have been rumored to potentially be in the mix for a quarterback, but with Jared Goff already in the mix, would their pick really represent a starter? It’s not likely the Lions would start a rookie quarterback over Goff, so Campbell’s words could represent somewhat of a tell. Detroit would be more likely to draft for needs on defense and find a starter early on rather than perhaps shoehorn a quarterback in when he might not play much, which would keep a hole open for 2022.

In spite of that, Campbell may have left the door open for anything to happen. As Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com pointed out when watching the presser, Campbell seemed to hint that the Lions might be willing to take a gamble and select a guy potentially higher than many mocks might think he will go if they really like him as a player.

I'll add this little curveball to the #2 overall pick talk . . . nugget from Coach was that if they realllllly love a guy and think other teams will be all over him . . .then #Lions will have to think about taking him at the spot he's available. Do with that what you will. 🙂 — Dannie (@dannierogers___) April 7, 2022

“I’ll add this little curveball to the second-overall pick talk… nugget from coach was that if they really love a guy and think other teams will be all over him…then Lions will have to think about taking him at the spot (if) he’s available. Do with that what you will,” Rogers tweeted after hearing Campbell speak.

Add it all up, and it certainly doesn’t mean it’s a slam dunk the team would take a quarterback considering other players could fit that description as well. Anything could be on the table for the Lions, especially if the team feels as if the player will help out in filling a vital starting role.

Lions’ 2022 Draft Plan Involves Depth

In terms of who else might be drafted by the team for needs, there seems to be no shortage of options or ideas for the Lions at this point. It’s fair to expect the Lions will look to boost up the team’s defense first and foremost, even if they go in a different direction early on and don’t select a defensive lineman. The safety or cornerback spot could be upgraded, and the team needs to find some good depth at linebacker as well. On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions clearly need another wideout to add to a rising group, and quarterback could be in play for the team as well given the dynamic at that position with Jared Goff looking like a placeholder in Detroit. The Lions have nine draft picks with which to work, so there will be more players added to the mix to help serve as fixes for a needy roster.

After a modest free agency period, the Lions could be expected to use the draft as their major avenue for improvement in 2022. The Lions struggled with players filling roles in 2021 given a lack of depth, so the more players they have to start and play a big role next season, the better off they will be when the draft comes around.

