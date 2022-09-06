Analyst Reveals Top Matchup Lions Must Win Against Eagles Week 1

The Detroit Lions have a big test coming in Week 1 in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles, and across the field, the team will be challenged in multiple ways.

There’s no doubting the fact that the Lions have to find a way to come ahead in multiple battles in order to win the game, but one of those battles may stand out atop the rest in terms of scouting.

Already, Pro Football Focus is taking a look ahead to Week 1, and they see a looming battle up front which figures to play a huge role in the game playing out when the Lions are on offense and the Eagles are on defense.

Writer Sam Monson revealed a top matchup to watch for every game, and in Detroit’s case, he is circling Frank Ragnow’s battle against Jordan Davis as very important for the team.

“Jordan Davis is one of the most interesting players to watch any time he is playing. He is a singularly unique athlete who can overwhelm even elite athletes with his sheer size and power. What will determine how good he will be is consistency. Frank Ragnow, one of the best centers in the game, will test him in his NFL debut,” Monson wrote.

Ragnow has to find a way to be better than the rookie right off the bat in order to give the Lions a good chance of winning on offense and standing up in this matchup. No doubt, it will be a tough battle considering the talent of Davis, a first-round pick.

If Davis wins this matchup, it could spell trouble for the Lions in a quick way to start 2022.

Trenches Key for Lions vs. Eagles

The injury news for Detroit’s offensive front this week indicates that the game will once again be determined in the trenches.

Detroit will be down Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the battle, which places a major amount of pressure on Tommy Kraemer to step up and step in for him and deal with the pressure up front. It might also put a lot more pressure on Ragnow, considering the Lions are depending on him to look continually elite on the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions offered little resistance to the Eagles last year. Philadelphia rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns during their 44-6 drubbing, so Detroit’s defensive line is going to have to step up across the board. That means not only stopping the run, but pressuring the pocket as well.

The winner of battles up front may well be able to win the game when these sides do battle.

Lions 2022 Line Centers on Ragnow

No pun intended, but Ragnow is an obvious center of attention for the Lions, and it will start in the first week of the 2022 season.

While the team has to feel confident in the young Evan Brown given he came in and steadied the ship without Ragnow in the fold in 2021, they’d likely not want to rely on Brown long-term if they could help it. Ragnow is the elite of the elite in the NFL at his position, and he makes the entire team and line better. It’s something he’s proven since he first stepped foot on an NFL field.

Detroit’s line took a notable step back when Ragnow was lost with a toe injury last year, so this time around, Ragnow has to stay healthy. The good news? He’s already proven as very durable during his run in the league, with 49 starts under his belt.

If Ragnow stays healthy and gets off to a good start, the Lions line could be one of the best in the league with him leading the way up front. This week, he will face a stiff challenge and have to win his own battle first to help lead the way for Detroit.

