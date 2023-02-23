Lions Predicted to Land All-Pro Cowboys Playmaker LB in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have many defensive holes to ponder fixing when free agency comes in March, and while many are focusing on the backfield, thoughts are beginning to shift to linebacker as well.

While the Lions need cornerbacks, they could find them easily in a deep 2023 NFL draft. Might that mean the team needs to look at going all-in on the spot of linebacker in terms of free agency? Many are starting to see that as the case.

There are several quality free agents at the position as it stands, and already, some are being tied to Detroit. Another recently received that distinction in the form of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Vander Esch, a free agent, was rated the 42nd best free agent this coming offseason by Pro Football Focus in a piece by writers Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger. Detroit’s only addition from that list was Vander Esch, a player who the analysts believe could fit well given the team’s need at the spot.

“Pairing Vander Esch’s size over the middle with rookie sixth-round Hard Knocks wunderkind Malcolm Rodriguez, who is undersized but makes up for it with his tenacity, could be a solid pairing at off-ball linebacker for the Lions if Alex Anzalone departs in free agency,” it was written in the piece.

According to metrics on the site, Vander Esch is coming off his best season in the league since his rookie year, meaning he could be a sneaky good addition for the Lions well within his prime.

“The former first-rounder had his best season since his rookie campaign, missing a career-low 6.5% of his tackles and allowing just 0.49 yards per coverage snap, which led all off-ball linebackers in 2022,” the piece said.

In terms of an intriguing fit, Vander Esch represents one for Detroit. The team needs help at linebacker, and Vender Esch is a veteran player that has enjoyed a big role in the league with Dallas.

If the Lions decide they need help at linebacker, Vander Esch could be a name they look into this offseason. He’s already looking like one of the top free agents to some, and could be a seamless fit at a spot of significance for the team.

Vander Esch’s Career Stats & Highlights

While he might not get big time hype, Vander Esch is a player the Lions should consider strongly in this free agent class at linebacker given the stability he has shown in his career.

A former first-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, the veteran middle linebacker has had an up and down career with Dallas. He has still put up solid numbers while playing a solid role on defense, however. Vander Esch has collected 439 tackles, 3.5 sacks, thtree interceptions and 13 passes defended. He’s also cracked a Pro Bowl in 2018, and was a second-team All-Pro that same season.

In 2022, Vander Esch put up 90 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while playing in 14 total games.

The Lions could establish some defensive power with Vander Esch on the back end and he could bring the thump back to the middle of the defense. The Lions could also grow with Vander Esch given his relative youth at 27, and he could help be the veteran leader of a young group.

Lions Linebacker Spot Could Use Upgrade

In terms of a spot that needs some help this offseason on defense, linebacker might not generate as much buzz as the defensive backfield or defensive front.

Still, there is a need for more playmaking there as much or more as there is some other spots on the team, especially given the way the defense struggled last season, finishing 32nd in the league. That helps the Vander Esch prediction to make sense.

Coming off a solid 2022 season which saw him post 121 tackles and an interception, Alex Anzalone is the elder-statesman of the group, but someone that could be retained in free agency given his productive fit within the scheme and the locker room.

While linebacker is another major defensive need for the team, there are some major rays of hope already on the roster for the Lions. Second-year man Derrick Barnes continues to try and elevate his own game after a 47 tackle, one sack year, Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez was amongst one of the most impressive young linebackers in football this season, totaling 87 tackles and one sack in 2022.

Finding some more linebackers that can excel against the run and help against the pass could be key, and Vander Esch could be a veteran answer at the spot for the Lions.