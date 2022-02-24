Video Shows Why Marcus Williams Could Be Ideal Addition for Lions

The Detroit Lions have some major choices to make when the time comes in free agency, and perhaps the biggest is whether or not to side with offense or defense in terms of the biggest financial expenditures this offseason.

Obviously, the Lions can decide to focus on both spots, but with around $21 million currently to their credit, the team has more than enough for at least a few big splashes. How big those splashes are and where they come will be the most interesting variables to remember.

Some folks want to see the Lions go big on defense, due to the fact that the Lions were one of the worst teams last year on that side of the ball, finishing 29th overall. One of the bigger spots that could be primed for upgrade is the safety spot, and a big option could exist in the form of Marcus Williams.

Williams played with New Orleans where he would know Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from, and as a result, many are believing that he could eventually be wooed to sign in Detroit when free agency gets going. Some are even taking a look at the tape to show why that addition could be a very good idea for the Lions.

Twitter user Brian Schwartz posted some excellent clips of Williams playing his position and highlighted some of his strengths. Specifically in this clip, Schwartz explains that Williams has the closing speed to make outstanding pass breakups:

This is a reason why the #Lions need to drop bag in Marcus Williams lap. His range and play recognition to see plays develop is why he’s highly sought after. #detroitlions #marcuswilliams #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/f9qgdBDTMb — Brian Schwartz (@MrBrianSchwartz) February 23, 2022

Another video shows how Williams has excellent footwork and can backpedal and cover plenty of space on the field:

Here’s another clip of Marcus Williams highlighting his technique at an elite level in a Cover 2 shell. This type of range from your safeties would allow the #Lions to shift coverages on QBs and make them thread the needle. #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/2VL7YHX5xo — Brian Schwartz (@MrBrianSchwartz) February 23, 2022

When he’s been in the league, Williams has been known as a safety that can cover a ton of ground in the middle of a field. That’s the kind of player the Lions have needed for a while, and could be a good addition for the roster.

Detroit would likely have stiff league-wide competition for Williams, but the Campbell and Glenn connection could seal the deal potentially if the Lions offer the right money.

Lions Defensive Backfield Primed for Upgrade

The Lions have a chance to beef up their defense, and the back end has been needing reinforcements for years. The Lions have tried to make some key additions, but many have been hit or miss. Unfortunately for the team, Jeff Okudah has suffered injuries at cornerback. The Lions did add Tracy Walker at safety and he has been an up and down player that may or may not return in free agency. At cornerback, the team has shown some signs of finding upgrades, with names like Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker playing a huge role in 2021. Along with the hopeful continued development of Amani Oruwariye, the Lions hope they can make strides this year.

Adding a player like Williams to this group could certainly make sense for the Lions. He would give the team the veteran leadership they could crave at a key position on the field that can help a defense in a major way. He would come with scheme recognition and could have the type of game that would make the Lions a much more cohesive unit as a whole.

Williams’ Stats & Career Highlights

Since he broke into the league in 2017, Williams has been one of the most consistent safeties in the league statistically. In total, Williams has put up a very solid 261 tackles to go with 15 interceptions. He has also broken up 38 passes, and has 1 touchdown to his credit along with 3 forced fumbles. Here’s a look at some of his best work in the pros thus far:





Williams cut his teeth in the league with New Orleans under the leadership of Glenn on the defensive side after coming to the Saints following a productive career at Utah, and reuniting with Glenn could prove to be a big deal for Williams if the Lions were to call him in free agency.

Adding him to the defense could prove to be a significant advantage for the Lions for the future.

