Perennial Pro Bowler Should Lead Lions’ Free Agent Wideout Wish List

The Detroit Lions are ready for the free agency period to begin in a couple of weeks, so the focus will turn to which players make the most sense for potential additions to the roster.

One of the thinner spots projected for the team comes at wide receiver. Even if the Lions bring back Kenny Golladay as many project and draft a player highly, there will still be the need for a few additions to the team to help out future quarterback Jared Goff. The decision makers admit that wideout is a need, so it’s safe to start considering the spot for additions when all is said and done.

If the Lions are indeed set on adding a veteran wideout to the mix, who could make the most sense in terms of scheme and fit? Here’s a look at 5 names the team needs to pursue this offseason in order to fill out their depth on the roster.

Will Fuller, Houston Texans

Fuller is an intriguing option on the market in terms of his ability to be a big play player down the field. With youth on his side, Fuller could come in and theoretically lessen the burden on the Lions feeling as if they had to draft a wide receiver very high. Fuller might price himself out of Detroit’s market, but if the team can free up enough cash, they could be bigger players than many think and Fuller could make sense. With 8 touchdowns last season, Fuller hasn’t lost his production and could be a solid player for the Lions to build around for the future at just 26 years old.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

At 31, Hilton would probably be one of the oldest players the Lions should consider, but that age would give him an advantage for the team given he could come in and serve as a mentor for the young players on the team. Kenny Golladay may return, but he can’t do it alone. Hilton still has some decent production to rely on from his time in Indianapolis with 762 yards and 5 touchdowns during the 2020 season. That type of production would be welcomed down the line in Detroit’s wideout group.

Tyrell Williams, Las Vegas Raiders

Williams came into the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon of the Los Angeles Chargers. He stayed there for the first four seasons of his career before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, a spot he stayed for the last two seasons. In terms of production, Williams has bucked the odds for an undrafted free agent in the league, putting up 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. Injuries have intervened in his last two seasons, with a foot ailment in 2019 slowing his season and a torn labrum playing a role in 2020. With this in mind, Williams may have to take more of a “prove it” type deal, which the Lions could be willing to give.

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

In terms of a low buy option with major production potential, Agholor could be a good idea for the Lions. After winning a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, Agholor fled to Las Vegas where he had a decent season with the Raiders and put up 896 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2020. Agholor could have a connection to the staff with Duce Staley and Dave Fipp taking jobs in Detroit. If the Lions are looking for a guy to come in and make a decent short term impact for a lower deal, Agholor could be the guy. He may have earned himself into the second or third tier with his work last season, but thanks to his speed and ability to make contested catches, the Lions need to look into this possibility for 2021.

Mohamed Sanu, Detroit Lions

Sanu didn’t have a long run with the Lions this past season, but in the time he had late after being added to the mi, the 32 year-old proved he could still get it done as a pass catcher. There doesn’t figure to be a huge market for Sanu, but the veteran could be a good body to have around for the depth of the team. The Lions seem likely to lose Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, and a decision with Kenny Golladay could become complicated given financial realities. Sanu put up 178 yards and 1 touchdown down the stretch and looked like a viable weapon. He could be a good low-cost depth player to keep in the mix for the offense that would not break the bank. Sanu could also serve as a good mentor if the Lions draft a top-flight wideout early as many expect they will.

READ NEXT: Underrated Free Agent Wideout Makes Sense for Lions in Free Agency