Underrated Free Agent Wideout Could Find Perfect Fit With Lions

The Detroit Lions will soon be scouring the market for upgrades in free agency, and it’s likely the team is going to have to prioritize some value buys in order to fill out their needs and make sure they can help their roster in the best possible way.

Given the situation on the offense, the Lions could be looking at wideout as a spot with major holes at this point in time. Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are both likely to move on, and the team hasn’t yet decided what to do with Kenny Golladay, who could still come back on the franchise tag in the weeks ahead.

Recently, though, a new name has come into the mix in the form of wide receiver Tyrell Williams. After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams will add a new name on the market for wide receivers and teams that need them. Just a few years after signing a big deal with the Raiders, Williams now will hit the open market and that should be huge news for the Lions given their needs at the position.

Finding a veteran free agent to perhaps eat up some snaps and offer some solid production at a lower price has to be a huge goal for the Lions, and Williams could be a guy who does just that for the team when all is said and done.

Tyrell Williams’ Connection With Lions

The reason Williams could make a ton of sense in Detroit has everything to do with Anthony Lynn. Detroit’s new offensive coordinator coached Williams for his first few seasons in the league, and it’s clear that he believed in Williams enough in order to keep him on the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster for a few seasons. Often times, free agency destinations have plenty to do with former coaches a given player is comfortable with, and this once again could be no exception in this case given Lynn’s presence in Detroit.

If Williams does decide to come to the Lions, he might have to take a bit of a pay cut to do so, but if he had a solid relationship with Lynn, it might not be that tough of an ask. There’s also no question he could help fill the team’s pass catching void in a big way given his previous production.

Tyrell Williams Stats

Williams came into the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon of the Los Angeles Chargers. He stayed there for the first four seasons of his career before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, a spot he stayed for the last two seasons. In terms of production, Williams has bucked the odds for an undrafted free agent in the league, putting up 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. Injuries have intervened in his last two seasons, with a foot ailment in 2019 slowing his season and a torn labrum playing a role in 2020. With this in mind, Williams may have to take more of a “prove it” type deal, which the Lions could be willing to give.

Should Williams be interested, the Lions must look into a deal, no matter what they do with Golladay or in the draft. His abilities could provide some excellent depth for Detroit.

