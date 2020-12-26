Lions Will Reportedly Interview Key Rams Executive for GM Job

The Detroit Lions promised they’d cast a wide net in their search for general manager and that’s just what they look to be doing as the process rolls on for yet another week.

Though the team cannot meet officially with general manager candidates that are employed by other teams, yet another name has surfaced that they will be chatting with in the coming days. ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry revealed that the Lions would be chatting with Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting director Brad Holmes about their general manager vacancy.

Brad Holmes, the Rams director of college scouting, is expected to interview for the Lions' general manager opening, sources tell ESPN. Holmes also is a candidate for the job with the Atlanta Falcons. He's spent 18 years climbing the ranks with the Rams. https://t.co/GfM9kDWu5f — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 24, 2020

Despite what many contend, this news would seem to indicate the search is far from over, and other names could surface in the coming days which help to prove that fact. Holmes is an interesting addition due to the fact he doesn’t have general manager or assistant general manager experience. Detroit’s been looking for someone who has an experienced hand, but it’s clear they see what the Rams have done in terms of drafting and developing talent and are very impressed. Detroit’s former general manager Bob Quinn had a scouting background as well when the Lions hired him to be general manager, so this could be an interesting turn in the Detroit search.

Detroit will have to wait in order to interview Holmes, but he’s going to be on the list now as this report confirms.

Brad Holmes Biography

While general manager Les Snead will get credit for a lot of what the Rams do for good reason, it’s possible that Holmes might be one of the engines behind the team’s success. Los Angeles made a Super Bowl a few years back and has been able to sustain that success by the way they have drafted and the players they have found along the way. Holmes has been key in this as the director of college scouting. That means he’s made plenty of recommendations about who the team should draft as well as created their draft board.

Holmes could very well be a popular name in this cycle, with the Atlanta Falcons rumored to have him on the interview list as well. He is said to have impressed folks within the league as well, which could boost his candidacy across the league with a variety of jobs.

Lions General Manager Interview Updates

Detroit hasn’t seen any new interviews or targets revealed this week, and the team might still be waiting until the in-season candidates can be interviewed in order to push their search forward. So far, it’s been revealed that the team has spoken with their in-house candidates, as well as ESPN’s Louis Riddick, former Texans GM and EVP Rick Smith and Scott Pioli as well. Thomas Dimitroff has been said to be in the mix too, as well as another potential fit in Joe Schoen from the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit could add more candidates in the coming weeks once they can speak to other NFL teams about their candidates, and Holmes will be just another name to watch on this front in Detroit.

