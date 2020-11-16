Lions Grades: Special Teams Kicks Way to Their Best Marks

The Detroit Lions saved some face with a clutch last second win despite blowing yet another game they were in dramatic control of most of the afternoon.

As a result, the Lions shouldn’t expect to be graded well at all, but they did just enough to scrape by and earn a passing grade in most categories this week. That should under no circumstances be interpreted as enough for the coaching staff or roster, but merely indicate the tough position the Lions are in the rest of the 2020 season.

This week, Detroit did just enough to beat a bad team again. They’re not graded on a curve for their work, so if the grades still look ugly, there’s good reason for that. The Lions have to be more consistent or it will risk looking like little progress has been made on their end toward improving this season.

How do the grades look this week? Here’s an inside look at the latest report card for Week 10.

Grading Lions’ Offense vs. Washington

C

The Lions did decently well on offense most of the day to be explosive despite missing Kenny Golladay again with injury and not getting others like T.J. Hockenson into the mix. D’Andre Swift saves this group from total failure given his breakout performance, but once again, the team’s offense was too predictable and wilted when it mattered most and needed to put the game away. That wasn’t great, and nearly helped in a massive upset. Give the Lions credit for executing in crunch time, but in the middle, the team did almost everything they needed to cough the game away.

Grading Lions’ Defense vs. Washington

D

Detroit didn’t make the big mistake everyone was watching for, and it was good news to see they learned how to count and avoid a 10 men mistake for the third straight week. Even such, the team’s defense wasted another good start with a horrible finish and found making big plays tough to do. The Lions still had too many critical penalties and breakdowns in key moments. Nearly losing after being up 24-3 isn’t entirely on the defense, but it’s hard to say that this side of the ball has improved much if at all this season. They continue to trend in the wrong direction and give up easy yardage.

Grading Lions’ Special Teams vs. Washington

A+

Perhaps surprisingly based on their work lately, the Lions didn’t block a punt. That hardly mattered because Matt Prater was once again himself, drilling a pair of long field goals to play a direct role in the team pulling out the win. Jack Fox remained his brilliant self, and Prater’s 53 and 59 yard field goals were a breath of fresh air for the team. It was nice to see special teams deliver the win for the Lions once again, and especially as it got Prater some major confidence moving forward.

Grading Lions Coaches vs. Washington

D-

If Matt Patricia and company could put together a solid, sound 60 minute effort just once that led in a blowout of a team the Lions should beat, the staff’s sagging grades in this category might come up dramatically. Instead, the Lions continue to fool around with the opposition and barely win games. The defensive plan of Cory Undlin remains suspect and the offense is hanging on by a thread with Darrell Bevell. As a whole, the staff is doing a below average job this season, and that was once again the case in a big way this week. A win like this shouldn’t do a lot for Patricia’s future if the Lions have any sense.

