Fans Erupt After Lions Selected to Star in HBO’s “Hard Knocks”

The Detroit Lions aren’t typically must-watch television, but that is starting to change under their new regime and fans have some new appointment viewing ahead of the 2022 season.

On Monday, March 28, it was revealed that the Lions would be starring on the HBO show Hard Knocks. The show, which started in 2001, takes an in-depth look at an NFL team during training camp and the preseason. The Lions had been rumored to be on the show in recent seasons, but now, it’s finally coming to fruition.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

After the news was revealed, Lions fans, media and others took to the internet and gave the move positive reviews, proving that this could be the most anticipated iteration of the show in a long time. Even casual fans seem to understand what the selection means.

Say what you want but I am legitimately excited for the Lions to be on hard knocks — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisBU) March 28, 2022

The biggest reason fans were excited to see the Lions get selected? None other than head coach Dan Campbell, who has the right personality for the show, especially given his coffee order.

Lions on Hard Knocks?! Pump Dan Campbell's Triple Grande Pike Espresso straight into my veins.#LFG — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) March 28, 2022

Fans know that Campbell will represent the kind of television they want to watch.

Dan Campbell on Hard Knocks will be a national treasure. https://t.co/o93UZZJzRW — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) March 28, 2022

While Campbell figures to get a lot of pop, many fans are also fired up to see what running back Jamaal Williams will bring to the mix. The running back has a fantastic personality of his own, and should be a lock to show it in a big way on the show when things get going, something that folks have been noting as well.

Jamaal Williams on Hard Knocks >>> https://t.co/Ye0euoYHWw — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 28, 2022

In addition to Williams, there are other players who will make for a fun watch on the show according to former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger, including quarterback Jared Goff, who was already featured on the program with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions Detroit Lions don't have very many wins yet, but they've got characters. Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and maaaaybe Malik Willis on Hard Knocks this year? I can dig it. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) March 28, 2022

The selection of the Lions to the show might only serve to prove that the team is turning the corner from being an irrelevant franchise to one that people want to watch closely.

The Lions are on Hard Knocks because they’re an interesting and exciting team. This is something that I would have never imagined saying just two years ago. https://t.co/17JFe8vgBY — JD (@SportsBurner313) March 28, 2022

Obviously, the early returns here for HBO are good ones in terms of not only Lions fans but NFL fans in general. The show debuts on Tuesday, August 9. Until then, fans will have the satisfaction of knowing some big moments are coming their way.

Why Lions Seemed Destined for Hard Knocks

This offseason, the Lions didn’t make a coaching change, nor have they made the playoffs the last two seasons. Those facts qualified them to be featured on the program, along with the likes of the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Neither the Jets nor the Panthers are teams that generate nearly as much excitement and media hype as the Lions, especially given Campbell’s presence. Folks have been wanting to get a closer look at Campbell for a while, and by being on Hard Knocks, this would allow the kind of behind-the-scenes glimpse at the team. Now, folks will get to see what makes the Lions tick.

Detroit is not typically a team that generates much NFL press, but being on Hard Knocks could get them to the point where they can use the publicity as momentum for the future. Just a few years ago, the Cleveland Browns managed to leverage their situation on the show and use it as a building point for the future. Now that Detroit is the choice, they could manage to do the same thing.

Campbell Has History With Hard Knocks

This time around, Campbell will play a starring role for Detroit, but it wouldn’t be the first time the coach has seen some run on the program. Back when Campbell was an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins, the team was on Hard Knocks, and Campbell himself had a pretty notable clip. While working with tight end Michael Egnew, Campbell becomes incensed that the player did not block for a teammate:





Play



Dan Campbell torched his TE for not blocking 😬 #shorts #viralsports247 #sportshighlights 💸💸💸 GET $30 FREE WHEN YOU SHOP FROM YOUR FAVORITE BRANDS❗❗❗ 💸💸💸 Have you signed up with Rakuten yet? It’s the best site for earning Cash Back. Get a $30 bonus when you sign up with my invite link and spend $30. It’s free! 🤩 rakuten.com/r/4288544?eeid=44971 🙏 PLEASE SUPPORT & HIT THE… 2021-02-14T16:31:30Z

Obviously, the fire hasn’t stopped just because Campbell has swapped out locales. When he was hired to the Lions, he had the now-famous kneecap rant, and used it as a rallying point for the city and his team. Campbell also has not been shy about firing up the Lions in the past before, and that has been on display following big wins in Detroit.

With the show now officially coming to town, Campbell will have a great chance to show off what makes him and his team special. It’s safe to say with the passion he brings, this could be must-see television for football fans of all kinds.

READ NEXT: Former NFL GM Reveals Lions Next Moves for Offseason