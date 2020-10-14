Lions Inactives: Status Revealed of Key Offensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions had hoped to come into Week 6 very healthy off the bye, but they are still banged up in a big way heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Instead of using the bye to get healthier, the Lions remain dinged up in some very subtile but noticeable ways this week. Several depth players are still aching, and a few starters have their own lingering concerns coming back up as well. As a result, there is already one Lion who has already been ruled out for a critical Week 6 game out of the bye week in Desmond Trufant.

Jacksonville is hurting a bit too, with multiple players on the report all week and defensive lineman Josh Allen and wideout Dede Westbrook their bigger names sitting down.

How else do the inactives stack up this week? Here’s a look.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Thursday: Out

Friday: Out

Designation: Out

Trufant had a lingering hamstring injury from Week 4 and it doesn’t look like things have gotten any better for the starting cornerback. Sitting practice to start the week on Wednesday is tough, and the Detroit defense could sure use Trufant to go toe to toe with some solid wideouts. It’s not going to happen this week though as he will sit down.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited (Knee)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Detroit’s veteran linebacker is limited this week with a knee injury and the team needs him to help out the defense. This is tough news for Detroit’s defensive line and the middle of the field against an active quarterback. They will need to hope he can get healthy quick.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Limited (Calf)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Limited

Designation: Questionable

Status: In

Moore remains one of the most dinged up members of the Lions entire roster with a calf injury keeping him limited this week. With the bye to get healthy, Moore remains hobbled which is tough news for the team’s special team unit as well as depth at safety.

Frank Ragnow, C

Wednesday: Limited (Groin)

Thursday: Out

Friday: Limited

Designation: Questionable

Status: In

Not good to see Ragnow limited by a groin injury early in the week considering how important he is to the Detroit line and their hopes of protection up front. The team will need him to stay on the right track so he can play, because having their top center dinged up is not a good proposition. Missing practice on Thursday is not a good sign, but coming back on Friday is. It was interesting to see if Ragnow goes, and now we know he will.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: Full (Chest)

Thursday: Full

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Hand was a full participant early in the week which is good news for his status, but regardless, the Lions want him to get healthy and stay that way considering the impact he can make in the trenches along a very needy defensive front. Good to see him ready to go.

Nick Williams, DT

Wednesday: Full (Shoulder)

Thursday: Full

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Williams is clawing back to health this week for the Lions, who need him for depth in the trenches up front. The hope is he can stay on the right healthy track for the team and their defense.

Adrian Peterson, RB

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Out (Illness)

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Peterson took a seat on Thursday with an illness which was not related to COVID-19 according to the team. hopefully, Peterson can shake this off quickly in time to be active on Sunday. It looks like that is going to be the case after he came back.

Other Lions Inactives

QB David Blough

LB Elijah Lee

G Logan Stenberg

G Kenny Wiggins

WR Quintez Cephus

Detroit will now try to win in Week 6 with team. Obviously, the toughest case is that of Trufant, who is missed in the defensive backfield. It’s good to see Ragnow playing, though.

READ NEXT: Lions’ Matt Patricia Could Reportedly Get Fired Quickly