Lions Inactives: Key Wideout Ruled Active for Week 3

The Detroit Lions have had tons of injury struggles thus far in 2020, but finally, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for Week 3.

This week, the Lions will get back some key players for their offense with the return of Kenny Golladay and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Otherwise, they’re still missing a key member of their defense, but the team continues to trend in the proper direction for another week.

Here’s this week’s list:

Lions Inactives

Desmond Trufant, CB

Ty Johnson, RB

Logan Stenberg, G

C.J. Moore, S

Hunter Brynt, TE

Kenny Golladay Returning

Golladay, who hasn’t played a snap this season with a hamstring injury, has made his return to practice this week and has been ruled questionable for Sunday’s game. It seems more likely that Golladay will play, though, adding a big, potent piece to the team’s offense that has badly been missing.

Speaking on Friday, Golladay explained that he isn’t totally healthy, but he still wants to play and be in the lineup this week for Detroit.

Kenny Golladay: “Definitely feeling a lot better. Wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent, I really wouldn’t even put a percentage on it. I just know I’m not 100 percent. I’m going to do everything I can and hopefully I showed enough (in practice this week) that I can be out there.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 25, 2020

Obviously, Golladay might not be completely healthy or right, but he still thinks that he’s good enough to impact the game and play a huge role for the Lions this weekend. A player always knows their own body, so who’s to question Golladay’s impact? The team has missed him in a big way, and even if he’s used as a situational decoy, his presence alone could change the game.

Golladay, who hasn’t practiced or played much at all this season, is inching ever closer to a return for the team. In fact, as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported, the Lions were long hoping to have Golladay back by Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, as Matt Patricia put it to Pelissero, Golladay is “really close” to coming back on the field.

#Lions WR Kenny Golladay hasn’t practiced since injuring his hamstring Sept. 9 and is out again today against the #Packers, but coach Matt Patricia told me Saturday: “He’s really close.” They’ll see how he progresses, but sounds like Golladay could be back for Week 3. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2020

Golladay has been missing with a hamstring injury for the last few weeks, but the Lions have been being responsible with him and trying not to make the injury worse by forcing Golladay to play. So far, it looks like that has paid off if they can get him back next week.

Heading into a Week 3 game which might be Detroit’s season, Golladay is back in and the team now has a shot to get their best weapon into the mix.

Lions vs. Cardinals Primer

Detroit and Chicago will tangle at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox Sports. The game will be broadcast by Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn and Sara Walsh who will handle sideline duties.

Coming into this game, the Lions will have to make sure that they can stop the MVP hype of Kyler Murray, who’s been a revelation so far this season at quarterback. Detroit struggled late in the game against Murray last season, which puts pressure on them to be better in 2020. Additionally, the Lions will have to get an elite game out of T.J. Hockenson, who played well in the desert last year. and could lead in another big offensive performance again for Detroit. As a whole, the Lions are a big underdog for this game, which makes sense given their rocky play so far to start the year. The Lions are looking to salvage their 2020 start while the Cardinals are trying to keep their winning going thus far this season.

With the revealing of these inactives, it’s almost time for Cardinals vs. Lions to kick Week 3 of the 2020 season.

