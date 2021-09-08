Lions Injury Report: Taylor Decker Sees Dramatic Status Shift

The Detroit Lions have the look of a decently healthy team as they push toward the start of Week 1, but there is at least one big case now worth watching for the weekend as they prepare for the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

If there’s one bit of concern or bad news, it’s that more than a few of their players from the trenches are feeling a little bit of pain and have been forced to be limited in practice this week as a result. If there’s one issue to watch this week from a health standpoint in Detroit, it’s now the health of key offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

On Thursday, the Lions saw Decker have to miss practice with his finger injury, but the good news is he was the only change in status. Additionally, the Lions still seem to have two of their bigger offensive weapons set to go for Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how things are continuing to shake out this week.

Lions Week 1 Injury Report vs. 49ers

Michael Brockers, Defensive End: Limited Practice Wednesday, Thursday (Shoulder)

Taylor Decker, Tackle: Limited practice Wednesday. No practice Thursday (Finger)

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday (Hip)

A.J. Parker, Cornerback: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday (Shoulder)

Nick Williams, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday (Elbow)

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End: Full practice Wednesday, Thursday (Shoulder)

D’Andre Swift, Running Back: Full practice Wednesday, Thursday (Groin)

All told, the Lions are in fairly good shape to start the season. There are some significant bumps and bruises in the trenches given the health of Brockers, Onwuzurike and Williams. Having Decker not be able to go would be a big blow. If he can’t, it’s likely the team would turn to Matt Nelson to play. It’s also positive to see Hockenson and Swift a full go in practice, which jibes with the notion that they will be ready to play for this week’s game after missing time in training camp and the preseason.

Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 Primer

The Lions start off their 2021 campaign at home against the 49ers looking to improve on last season’s dismal 5-11 finish. Interestingly enough, San Francisco finished the 2020 season in bad form as well going 6-10. To this end, it’s going to be a chance at redemption for both rosters as they get set to attack a new season on the field. Detroit has seen some major changes with Jared Goff taking over as quarterback, a changed wideout room as well as a brand new defensive approach under Aaron Glenn. Seeing how the defensive line fares as well as a young secondary will be key right off the bat. Whether the Lions get Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be interesting to monitor as well, as it could change the game plan a bit for Dan Campbell’s team.

Regardless, one of the more interesting variables in this game revolves around the road crowd. If the Detroit fans are revved-up like Dan Campbell wants, it could make life difficult on the 49ers, and pave the potential path toward an unlikely Week 1 upset on the field.

A healthy Lions roster could help that along as well, but watching for the status of Decker will be important into the late stages of the week.

READ NEXT: Romeo Okwara Explains Lions’ Top Defensive Goal vs. 49ers/a>