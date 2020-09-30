Lions Injury Report: Injury Prone Defender Limited Wednesday

The Detroit Lions have fought some injury concerns early in the 2020 season, but the good news is, they only seem to be getting healthier as the weeks go by.

This week, as the Lions get set for another NFC test with the New Orleans Saints, health is once again good, as the team has only added one new player to their injury list. Otherwise, the Lions continue to see good progression from a few of their lingering injury cases on both offense and defense. If the Lions can get this group healthy this week, they will hopefully come out of the Week 5 bye in great shape for the stretch run of the season.

Here’s a closer look at the injury report for this week on the field.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Out (Calf)

Moore was on track for a pretty seamless return after missing Week 1, but has popped up with a calf ailment late last week. If he can’t go, the Lions would miss him on special teams in a big way. Moore has been injury plagued this year, but the Lions will get a boost at safety with the return of Jayron Kearse.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Bryant looking on track to perhaps come back this week and that’s good news given the fact that he hasn’t been able to crack the lineup just yet this season. Bryant would add some pass catching pop to the Detroit offense this week and give the team something else to watch in terms of a vertical threat in their offense. If they can get Bryant back, it would only help the Lions continue to try and bolster their tight end group, which has been productive in recent weeks.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: Limited (Chest)

The Lions didn’t want to see Hand coming on this report given how dinged up he has been in the early part of his career. It’s good news, however, that his chest injury merely kept him limited early this week and not out entirely. The Lions need a healthy Hand to help them in the trenches up front this weekend in a big way. The hope is Hand can get over this quickly and keep healthy.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

The Lions need Trufant to come back and help their beleaguered secondary, and he appears closer to a return than ever before given what he was able to do on the field in practice. Trufant has been great so far when he’s played, but the trouble is he continues to struggle with health. The good news? He seems to be much more primed for a return. The Lions want to see Trufant improve his health and get better obviously, but they’d also like to see him on the field and making plays to help out their defense as well. The fact he did more in practice last week leading into this game is good, as his participation this week.

READ NEXT: Lions Work Out Former Senior Bowl Standout Quarterback