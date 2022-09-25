Lions Offense Facing Down Trio of Frustrating Injuries After Week 3

The Detroit Lions could have accepted being banged up if it had come with a Week 3 win, but a defeat likely only made the injuries sting all the more.

Not only did the Lions lost safety Tracy Walker to a potential season-ending injury, they sustained some nagging injuries on the offensive side of the ball that will be sure to frustrate in the next few weeks.

As the game wore on against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions continued to pile up the tough injuries. Not only was running back D’Andre Swift dinged-up with an ankle ailment, he picked up a shoulder ailment during the game as well.

In addition to that, wideout Josh Reynolds now appears to be dealing with a low ankle sprain. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported after the game Swift was looking like he was favoring his arm while reporting on Reynolds’ leg injury.

D’Andre Swift wasn’t using his left arm much in the locker room after the game, looked like he might have got treatment on his shoulder. And Josh Reynolds suffered a low ankle sprain. Lions offense can be really good, but also dealing with lots of injuries right now — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 25, 2022

As a whole, Birkett is right. The Lions might be in for it in terms of their injury status. Detroit has seen a multitude of injuries doom the early part of their season, and most have been up front in the trenches.

A rash of injuries to the skill positions is not what the team needs at this point, but the hope is none of the ailments are enough to keep the players out in Week 4.

Whether that’s the case or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the Lions are dealing with major injury issues at this point in the season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Also Injured for Lions

In addition to the aforementioned injuries, the game may have turned when wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown rolled his ankle and had to leave the game. St. Brown was making the Detroit offense go, but had to hobble off. The Lions went into a bit of a shell when this happened.

St. Brown came up with some tough catches late after being re-taped, and the good news? It seems as if the injury isn’t serious and something he can fight through. Afterward, St. Brown spoke with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and updated his status.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says he rolled his right ankle during the 2nd quarter. Says it's nothing serious. "I think I'll be all right," he told ESPN. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 25, 2022

If there’s bad news about St. Brown’s injury, it’s that it involves his foot, and is something that might nag or slow him down in coming weeks. The hope is St. Brown gets treatment and is alright moving forward, but his case will be another one for the team to monitor.

Jared Goff Trusts Lions’ Depth

No matter what happens with the Detroit injury report this week, quarterback Jared Goff seems to have trust in the depth the Lions have created.

After the game, Goff was asked about the injuries. As he admitted, it’s a common occurrence in the NFL, and the Lions are going to have to see guys rally in addition to step up. He has faith they will get this done.

“That’s what happens. They’re tough guys. I know they’ll fight through it. Every team’s going to deal with something like that. It’s next man up, right? We feel good about our depth,” Goff admitted.

The Lions might have to do more than simply feel good about their depth, they may have to rely on it. Hopefully, the team can mend up this week, because they’re suddenly facing big injuries on offense.

