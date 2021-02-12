Lions Fans Erupt, Pitch J.J. Watt on Joining Team After Release

It’s been a furious start to the NFL offseason in terms of moves, and another blockbuster rocked the ticker on Friday with news that the Houston Texans would be releasing veteran pass rusher J.J. Watt.

Watt has carved out a solid career in Houston for years, and while it’s a surprise he was released, it’s not shocking to see him move on given what’s played out with his former team. Watt will now be a free agent and will get to choose his next destination in the league. That’s not a fact that was lost on the most passionate of Detroit Lions fans early in the morning following the news hitting the wire.

In the immediate aftermath of the move, fans stormed to Twitter and began making their pitches not only to Watt, but to the Lions as well about why they should sign the pass rusher. Many of the statements were pleas, but others were very creative.

Here’s a look at some of the best cases made by fans as it relates to Watt’s potential fit in Detroit:

Offer @JJWatt a sweet deal to come to Detroit, please @Lions ?? — Bruce Walker (@Smoke25) February 12, 2021

@JJWatt come to the Lions man. I know it’s a long shot but they could use your leadership!!! — Blake Yingling (@blakeyingling) February 12, 2021

Why JJ Watt will fit in with the Lions: – He wants to play with a contender, check 💅🏽

– JJ Watt is tough. Detroit is tough 😎

– JJ Watt was born in Wisconsin. It snows in Wisconsin. It snows in Michigan❄️

– Lions slogan is #OnePride. JJ Watt is a man with pride 🤌🏽 https://t.co/dXTgNbMpC9 — Hot Take Empire (@HotTakeEmpire) February 12, 2021

Obviously, the Lions might not be the first team many think of as it relates to a potential Watt destination, but there could be a few selling points for him if the team was interested. Namely, Watt started his football career at Central Michigan University and his home of Wisconsin is not far away. Teams like the Steelers, Colts, Packers, Rams and others will come up as destinations given their potential to win next season or in some cases, proximity to home or a shot to play with family members.

None of that will stop the passionate Lions fans from shooting their shot and making their case both now and in the days to come, however.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

J.J. Watt Stats

The 32 year-old Watt has done everything he can in his NFL career short of have playoff success and win a championship. One of the most decorated defensive players of all-time, Watt has been a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time NFL All-Pro, a two-time sack leader, and also the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner. Watt is not only productive on the field, but a force off of it in the community as well. Statistically, he hasn’t been half-bad either, with 531 total tackles, 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and 4 touchdowns to his credit.

Quite possibly, there has been few defensive players lately to make the impact on the field that Watt has.

J.J. Watt’s Fit With Lions

On the surface, there are plenty of reasons that Watt would fit with the Lions given his ability to rush the passer and make big plays along the defensive line. In the last 10 seasons, he’s been arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL. Some of the numbers he has put up during this span of time have been insane for a lineman, and point to the fact that Watt is still a guy who can get it done up front.

10 years of dominance from @jjwatt 😳 pic.twitter.com/VlDHskt2Bx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 12, 2021

Obviously, only Watt himself can decide the best place for his career moving forward, but it’s clear that for a team in need of pass rush help and a veteran leader up front, Watt could be an excellent choice. He’s still got plenty left in the tank and could be an immediate upgrade over what the Lions have been rolling out along their defensive line for the last few seasons on the field.

Will Watt consider the Lions? Will the Lions consider Watt? There’s a long way to go before the offseason gets underway, but it’s clear many fans want that to be the case when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Former Notre Dame Tight End to Futures Deal