Jack Fox Enjoying Historically Significant Start to Lions’ Career

The Detroit Lions have struggled through the years with finding players as underrated free agents that turn out to be stars, but that may no longer be the case after the emergence of punter Jack Fox.

Fox has looked good since he took over the job last year, and the Lions are getting the kind of winning performance from their specialist that is making some significant NFL history.

As the Lions official account tweeted, Fox is showing himself to be one of the best young punters in football, given that he has the best gross average and net average of a player through the first 75 punts of their career.

Fox has been a revelation for the Lions since he came into the league in 2020, and with stats like this, it’s easy to see how he might be the punter with the best future in the league.

Fox Might Become Lions MVP for 2021 Season

When it comes to top players this season, the Lions haven’t had many. The team is 0-5, and has struggled on offense and defense. More than that, the team has been injured in a big way on the field, losing multiple high-level contributors that could make a case for the award. With this in mind, if Fox continues to dominate, there is no question he will continue to trend as team MVP for 2021.

Statistically, Fox has been great this season for the Lions, with a long punt of 67 yards and 9 punts downed inside the 20 yard line. He’s also racked up the yards, with 902 on his punts so far this season. Arguably, he’s been the most consistent player on the team in his role with this in mind. When the end of the season comes, there is no question that Fox will be in contention to be the top player on the team

Fox’s Career Stats

Since taking over the punting job for Sam Martin who departed in free agency a few offseasons back, Fox has been nothing if not dominant. He had to win an early season battle to earn the right to punt in camp, but once he overcame that, the sky was truthfully the limit. Early last season, Fox had some impressive numbers to his credit including a 50.3 average which was first in the NFL at the time. Additionally, Fox’s long punt of 67 yards early on was tied for the fifth-longest boot in the league, and he’s pinned 19 punts inside the 20 yard line, good for a tie in the sixth position in terms of his peer group at that stage.

Here’s a look back at some of Fox’s best work last season with the Lions:





Jack Fox September highlights Watch all of Jack Fox's punts from the month of September, in which he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Lions are back in action against the New Orleans Saints Sunday 10/4 at 1pm on FOX. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL… 2020-10-02T00:00:00Z

With numbers and plays like that, it’s clear the Lions have more than likely locked down their punting position well into the future. When all is said and done, Fox might only be blazing a trail to becoming one of the best punters in the entire league as well.

