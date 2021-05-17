Elite Lions Specialist Makes Special Offer to Young Football Players

The Detroit Lions have one of the league’s best young specialists in punter and kickoff man Jack Fox, and he’s now looking to pay it forward to other young players.

Fox took the league by storm last year when he was given his chance with the Lions, and managed to impress. As a result, it might be a bit of a shock to see such a player looking to connect with young players from outside the organization, but that’s just what Fox wants to do.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

On Twitter, Fox recently put out the message that he is offering to help any young specialists to get better in the Detroit area, and to contact him in order to set something up.

If you’re a middle school/high school kicker or punter interested in getting better at kicking send me a message! I’m back in Detroit and want to help you guys! — Jack Fox (@MrJackFox) May 14, 2021

This is an excellent gesture by Fox. Kicking and punting can be tough, as can finding the right instruction for such a football specialty. By getting help from Fox, anyone interested would be getting some first-rate instruction thanks to Fox simply wanting to help out and pay it forward.

Anyone who has any serious interest should reach out to Fox immediately on Twitter.

Fox Was Elite NFL Punter During First Year

Fox has been elite thus far for the Lions during his career, and he was far and away one of the best punters in the league early last season according to Pro Football Focus metrics. A look at those metrics showed Fox essentially running away with the top punter title early on in the 2020 season.

From Practice Squad to No. 1 in the NFL (by a wide margin), #Lions Punter Jack Fox has seen his first NFL action in 2020 and is off to a pretty good start Highest Punting Grade in 2020:

1. DET Jack Fox, 91.5

2. MIA Matt Haack, 74.4

3. GB J.K. Scott, 72.7#OnePride — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) September 24, 2020

Fox has shown off in a big way this season with leg strength as well as accuracy. Against the Arizona Cardinals, his punt pinned the team deep in their own territory late which allowed Detroit a chance to flip field position and eventually tie the game. Fox nearly had another superb pin, but Detroit’s gunner was ruled to have been in the end zone, nullifying the kick.

Fox has been everything a young punter needs to be, and did not show any jitters at all with the leg during his first season, which has been amazing to note. Certainly, the Lions are in good hands with Fox already, and that’s true both on and off the field as he is showing with these gestures.

Fox’s Career Stats

Since taking over the punting job for Sam Martin who departed in free agency a few offseasons back, Fox has been nothing if not dominant. He had to win an early season battle to earn the right to punt in camp, but once he overcame that, the sky was truthfully the limit. Early last season, Fox had some impressive numbers to his credit including a 50.3 average which was first in the NFL at the time. Additionally, Fox’s long punt of 67 yards early on was tied for the fifth-longest boot in the league, and he’s pinned 19 punts inside the 20 yard line, good for a tie in the sixth position in terms of his peer group at that stage.

With numbers like that, it’s clear the Lions have more than likely locked down their punting position well into the future. Clearly, Fox is interested in spreading the wealth and paying it forward for future generations.

READ NEXT: Predicting Every Game on Lions 2021 Schedule