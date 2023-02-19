Lions Player Sends Message to Jalen Ramsey About Future: ‘Talk to Me’

The Detroit Lions have plenty of possible moves they could make to change the game this offseason, and anything could be on the table as it relates to improving the team’s defense.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be on the trading block, and if that’s indeed the case, the Lions could be a team that has interest, thanks to the fact that they badly need players to help them in that spot.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown realizes that in a big way, which is why he started off a recent edition of his podcast on The 33rd Team with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown with a bit of a message to Ramsey.

As he said, there could be a bit of an obvious connection between the sides. If he’s interested in talking about the Lions, the time to talk could soon come about.

“You know I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors). They might release him or how that’s going to work. I know you played with (Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you my guy so, talk to me,” St. Brown says to start the show.

Ramsey has been the subject of plenty of rumors in recent weeks, and if any move is made, the Lions could be a team interested thanks to the fact that they need some major help on the back end this offseason.

Given his status as a perennial Pro Bowl player from 2017 to 2021 who also has 19 interceptions in the NFL and a Super Bowl ring, the fit could be natural for Detroit. Ramsey would arguably be the best cornerback the Lions have had since Darius Slay, or perhaps even before that with Dre Bly.

Time will tell if anything plays out, but it’s clear St. Brown would be interested if something manages to happen.

Ramsey Rumored Potentially on Trade Block

The reports that St. Brown is referencing have been swirling ever since the end of the regular season as it relates to Ramsey and his future out west.

After a frustrating 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams will have to ponder retooling their roster. As explained in an ESPN insider piece by Jeremy Fowler discussing some offseason predictions with league executives, the Rams could be looking to deal a few players. Ramsey’s name came up as a potential

“[Ramsey] is one I think the Rams will at least explore [moving],” one AFC personnel director said. “He’s still a top guy, but the play has fallen off a little bit and [he] could use a change of scenery.” Ramsey, 28, was the NFL’s No. 1 corner for two consecutive seasons in our summer executive polls. He would have a market,” Fowler wrote in the piece.

That market, naturally, could include cornerback-needy Detroit. The Lions lack an impact player at the position, and while Ramsey’s contract is certainly prohibitive at $25 million, there are ways for teams to work around that. Los Angeles could absorb salary, or the Lions could restructure the deal on their side.

In addition to Goff, Ramsey has a connection with Brad Holmes, who was a part of the front office that made the move to acquire him in Los Angeles. All of those things are certainly relevant details to file away about this situation.

Ramsey’s Fit With Lions’ Defense

Across the team, the Lions defense had some major problems during the 2022 season, and most of them stemmed from their ability to put a stop to big plays. That’s especially true on the back end.

The Lions finished 32nd in total defense this past season, and struggled against both the run and the pass. Against the run, they finished 29th with a total of 2,491 yards allowed and 22 touchdowns.

In the secondary, these problems seemed to be the greatest most of the year. As a result, cornerback could be on the menu for the Lions early and often due to the fact that the team finished 30th in the league in pass defense, allowing 4,179 yards through the air.

Any available veteran cornerbacks that fit the scheme are sure to attract interest from the team as a result of this, both in free agency and via trade. The team is also figured to scour a deep draft class as well for more young talent.

More than veteran corners, though, the Lions could benefit from a true superstar at the position. At 28 years old, Ramsey has a few solid years left and could help the Lions as they push into their contention window. He could help a young defense not only with leadership, but elite play.

St. Brown seems to know this, which is why he playfully wanted to make the point about Ramsey perhaps joining the Lions eventually.