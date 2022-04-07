Jamaal Williams Shares Excitement to Shine on “Hard Knocks” Series

The Detroit Lions learned last week that they were to be featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks, so that realization came with some definite excitement from players and coaches.

Everyone seems thrilled to be able to watch Dan Campbell on the show, but many folks forget that the Detroit players also have some big personalities as well to show off, and one of the better ones to note will be that of running back Jamaal Williams.

Before coming over to the Lions, fans knew that the team was getting one of the biggest personalities in the NFL. Williams quickly proved that to be the case in Detroit early in camp last year, and now that the television cameras are coming to Allen Park later on this year, everyone seems to be excited about what Williams will bring to the mix.

The player himself seems extra fired up as well. After the show was reveled to be coming to town, folks were on the internet going crazy about the impact that Williams will have on the show. He took note, and posted a cool message about the event, saying “the people have spoken” in their desires to see him on the show.

Obviously, Williams is very aware that the team is going to have all eyes on them in a major way and is ready to start showing the nation how much he can bring to the table as a personality in Detroit. He’s been watching what people are saying and wants to show them that their excitement to see him is justified.

It will be excited to see what Williams pulls off on the show this year.

Lions Personalities Will Star During “Hard Knocks”

It’s going to be easy to see what players will be the funniest for the team on the show. The Lions have multiple guys who will make a big impact including Williams. Quarterback Jared Goff is likely much funnier than people are giving him credit for, something he also proved during camp last year on the field. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will wow people with his big hair and big personality for the team. On defense, it’s a wise bet to think that cornerback Jerry Jacobs will also impress for the team, as well as defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who has a personality that shows up in many ways. Likely, the relationships between Julian Okwara and Romeo Okwara will be explored as well off the field given they are brothers suiting up with the team. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown might also impress folks as well.

Detroit’s all-star coaching staff will steal a lot of the headlines, but it’s obvious that Williams is just one of the players who will be making a big impression for the team when all is said and done and the lights go on this August.

Williams Enjoyed Solid 2022 Season With Lions

In terms of production, Williams is no slouch either. After signing with the Lions last offseason, Williams has done a decent job as a player for the team, posting 388 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns this year. While it’s not an overwhelming statistical total thus far, Williams has also been splitting work with Swift, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and others in the team’s backfield. At times, Williams has also shown himself to be a capable receiver for the team, putting up 117 total yards thus far this season. Overall, the Lions may have wanted to see more production, but Williams has been effective at running the ball for the team when he has been called upon.

Perhaps just as important as Williams’ play has been his leadership off the field bringing together the locker room. Once again, the running back is going the extra mile in that department for the Lions, and his personality is a very elite one for the team and fans to note. Here’s a taste of what he brings to the mix:





Play



Jamaal Williams Mic'd Up: January 9, 2022 We mic'd up Jamaal Williams during our season finale last weekend. Take a look! Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-14T19:00:04Z

Seeing how big of a star he becomes nationally after Hard Knocks will likely be a lot of fun for Lions fans to watch later on this summer.

