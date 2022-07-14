Jamaal Williams Shows off Intense New Offseason Workout [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have been hard at work this offseason trying to improve, and even though it’s the quiet period before training camp begins, the work hasn’t stopped at all.

Jamaal Williams has been embodying that spirit in a big way. Williams, already one of the best leaders on the team, is still setting a great example by working hard when things are at their quietest in the offseason.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Williams proved he is willing to go the extra mile within a brand new workout video that was posted to Twitter and shared by the Lions. In the video, Williams is seen charging up a dusty hill working on his leg drive. Here’s a look:

If Williams can take on a steep incline in nature, he can take on straight line running in the NFL and go around defenders with ease. Seeing Williams get after it during the offseason is significant for the Lions, and he is looking primed to be able to have a big season for the team as a result.

While others are enjoying their last bit of rest before the real work begins, give Williams credit for staying in the lab to try and make himself better. Those small steps could matter in a big way for the Lions this coming season.

Williams Enjoyed Solid Debut Season for Lions

After signing with the Lions last offseason, Williams did a decent job, posting 601 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns this year. While it’s not an overwhelming statistical total thus far, Williams has also been splitting work with Swift, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and others in the team’s backfield. At times, Williams has also shown himself to be a capable receiver for the team, putting up 157 total yards thus far this season. Entering Detroit, Williams had rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 27, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well. Here’s some highlights from 2021:

Play

Jamaal Williams 2021-2022 Highlights Here are Jamaal Williams' best plays from his 2021-2022 NFL season with the Detroit Lions! Hope you enjoy! Follow Me! ________________ Gaming Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC51AdGwI776HR8evTad-xVA IRL Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCGqd71QXJgBleNCvtj9nkPA My Podcast: youtube.com/channel/UCymymMt40cHq3P6hFUtkDoQ Music Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCISsQ1Zz5fpfTF4WHQpI8HQ Instagram: instagram.com/tc_films/ TikTok: tiktok.com/@tc.films?lang=en _______________ Email me for a collab! temfilms15@gmail.com _______________ Check out these videos! Lonzo Ball Mix: youtube.com/watch?v=ofWuL0092HA Tom Brady… 2022-01-20T21:00:11Z

Overall, the Lions may have wanted to see more production in terms of scores, but Williams has been effective at running the ball for the team when he has been called upon.

Perhaps just as important as Williams’ play has been his leadership. Once again, the running back is going the extra mile in that department for the Lions by working hard and setting a good example for all his teammates.

Williams Primed for Major 2022 Role in Detroit

No matter what anybody did last year or in the past, the Lions running back room is in good position pushing towards a new season. The team has a healthy and strong looking D’Andre Swift coming into his own, as well as quality depth that showed up last year in the form of Igwebuike, Jefferson and Craig Reynolds. That group banded together to help the Lions with depth given some of the injuries they sustained last season. Pushing toward this season, all could be used in a big way for the team to help things stay on the right path and ground out yardage on the ground.

Williams himself figures to be the thunder part of this attack given his ability to be strong in between the tackles and bang for yards. He can help take some of the pounding off Swift and be a force for the offense in this way. As his work shows, he seems more than ready to be that guy for the team this year given the grind he’s putting in.

READ NEXT: Lions QB Might Find Himself on 2022 Roster Bubble