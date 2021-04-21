Lions Running Back Shows off Incredible Wideout Moves [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions need some help at wide receiver, and they figure to gain even more during the upcoming NFL Draft. One of their other players currently on the roster wants the franchise to know he’s there to help in a pinch as well.

It’s already been an incredible offseason of workouts for running back Jamaal Williams, but now, the runner has added a fun new wrinkle to his routine in the form of some wide receiver routes. Recently, during a training session, Williams was spotted getting things going and looking like a wideout in the making.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at what Detroit’s recent signing was up to:

Obviously, the Lions already have one running back in D’Andre Swift that can be counted on to catch plenty of passes, but Williams isn’t a bad option either with moves such as this on the field. If Detroit’s offense wants to get creative, they can split him out wide and have some fun.

Williams is likely to run the ball more than masquerade as a wideout next season with the Lions, but it just goes to show how versatile the runner is. The Lions’ offense figures to see another infusion of talent soon with the NFL Draft, and Williams already has given them another weapon to remember.

Williams Grinding Hard Since Joining Lions

In the case of Williams, there’s been no stopping the hard work this offseason. The running back is already one of the hardest working players in the NFL, and since joining the Lions, Williams’ offseason grind hasn’t slowed down in the least bit. In fact, it can be argued he has only gotten more motivated

Recently, some highlights surfaced of Williams grinding it out this offseason surfaced, and it’s clear he is already in game shape and working on his acceleration and shifty moves.

Here’s a look:

Jamaal is working hard with @coachLukeNeal on his balance, hips, and body position to make plays. Be ready for @jswaggdaddy breakout season #Lions #OnePide pic.twitter.com/0r6uHIlRKH — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

The man does not stop working. 2nd workout of the day with @coachLukeNeal pic.twitter.com/oVLlE7x87n — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

Williams is a hard-working guy, so it’s no surprise to see him doing work, but Lions fans have to love to see the moves and power he brings to the mix. Williams has been open about being excited to join the Lions, so it’s neat to see his work ethic shining through after the addition.

Clearly, the Lions aren’t losing anything from a hard work department with the addition of Williams.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

It’s true the Lions have to be glad to see this kind of excellent work ethic joining the team, and it has been fun following Williams this offseason during his grind.

READ NEXT: Lions Star Players Appear to Host Workout Session