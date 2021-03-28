Jamaal Williams Shows off Impressive Offseason Training [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have had a big offseason of additions and the team is hoping sone of their under-the-radar moves can help them get over the hump in 2021.

In the case of Jamaal Williams, hard work is going to be a big way that happens. The running back is already one of the hardest working players in the NFL, and since joining the Lions, Williams’ offseason grind hasn’t slowed down in the least bit. In fact, it can be argued he has only gotten more motivated

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, some highlights surfaced of Williams grinding it out this offseason surfaced, and it’s clear he is already in game shape and working on his acceleration and shifty moves.

Here’s a look:

Jamaal is working hard with @coachLukeNeal on his balance, hips, and body position to make plays. Be ready for @jswaggdaddy breakout season #Lions #OnePide pic.twitter.com/0r6uHIlRKH — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

The man does not stop working. 2nd workout of the day with @coachLukeNeal pic.twitter.com/oVLlE7x87n — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

Williams is a hard-working guy, so it’s no surprise to see him doing work, but Lions fans have to love to see the moves and power he brings to the mix. Williams has been open about being excited to join the Lions, so it’s neat to see his work ethic shining through after the addition.

Clearly, the Lions aren’t losing anything from a hard work department with the addition of Williams.

Williams’ Contract Major Deal for Lions

Already, Detroit’s done well thus far to get some positive deals during free agency, and perhaps their best came with running back Jamaal Williams. Recently, the team convinced Williams to jump ship from the Green Bay Packers to the Lions, and didn’t have to pay him a ton of money to be able to do so.

As a whole, the Lions are only paying Williams a $1.6 million dollar cap hit in 2021. That raises to $4.3 million in 2022. Obviously, still a very good deal for the team.

From Roster Management System, some details on Jamaal Williams' 2-year, $7 million deal. 2021: $1 million base (fully guaranteed), $1.625 mil cap hit. 2022: $3.75 mil base ($1 mil fully gtd). Cap hit $4.375 mil. $1 million escalator based on 2021 play. (Dead money $1.625 mil) — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 18, 2021

Detroit wants Williams to chip in and provide them depth in the backfield, and this signing should prove excellent for that. Combine it with the price, and it’s hard not to see the upside here. It might end up being the steal of the offseason for a solid back that is also super motivated.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

It’s true the Lions have to be glad to see this kind of excellent work ethic joining the team.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Gritty Former Saints Defender