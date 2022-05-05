Analyst Claims Jameson Williams Facing ‘Difficult Setup’ With Lions

The Detroit Lions’ selection of wideout Jameson Williams has been met with almost immediate praise from most corners of the internet, but that doesn’t mean some folks don’t understand some of the possible risks with the move.

Williams will come to a Detroit team that was devoid of weaponry in 2021 and be expected to become a dominating force in short order in 2022. That sets up for a situation where Williams could be facing down plenty of pressure. That’s a fact that Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye is quick to point out.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

In a piece breaking down some rookie players that are seen to have “difficult setups,” Kaye includes Williams on the list, and paints a dismal picture of what he will be walking into in Detroit.

“Williams will need to learn the Lions’ offense, which didn’t have much success last season. Williams will be back at some point during his rookie campaign, and Detroit will ask him to carry the passing offense for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Kaye wasn’t done with the analysis, though. He also took time to get in a dig at Jared Goff as it relates to Williams’ immediate future with the Lions and also question his injury readiness.

As he reminded, “and now the pressure is on Williams to recover from his injury and deliver. That’s a tough ask for anyone, let alone a rookie wideout with Jared Goff as his primary QB.”

That’s not a lot of optimism for Williams and the Lions at all, and it shines a dim light on what has been an exciting week for Detroit fans, but the rookie will now have his chance to prove any naysayers wrong. Most believe the move represented a great fit for the team given Williams’ overall talent on the field.

It’s not as if Williams should or will care about any of these concerns or labels. His job is to heal up and get on the field as fast as possible. In the meantime, the Lions will be whatever they are in 2022. Folks aren’t likely to be disappointed either way.

Why Williams Might Not Be Facing Pressure With Lions

As much pressure as Kaye himself seems to put on Williams within his analysis, the opposite could be true in the building and on the field. Nobody expects the 2022 Lions to be a playoff team or a dominating force in the league, and given he is coming off ACL surgery, the expectations are even lower for Williams himself. Detroit also has plenty of players who can step up and play roles at wideout, from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds to Kalif Raymond and DJ Chark. They also have other players who have been in the pros for a few years in Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus. That’s plenty of folks who can pick up the slack for Williams in the event of his absence or help take pressure off his adjustment to the league. Detroit has also shown, for better or worse, they are all-in on Goff. That should only help boost his confidence.

To some hoping for a quarterback tank, it would almost represent a disappointment if Williams stars fast helps the Lions to plenty of wins. To that end, the wideout isn’t going to face much pressure if any from his new city or new team. Arguably, he has gone to the perfect place in order to simply focus on honing his game and excelling.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

Career pressure or not, it might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like many have done since the pick took place. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Obviously, speed is the key portion of the game for Williams, so if he can be healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and help them sooner rather than later on the offensive side of the ball. The tape doesn’t seem to show a player heading for failure, but rather success.

While the Detroit situation has been tough for decades, this is the most tangible sign of a turnaround. That should be enough to ease some of the early trepidation.

READ NEXT: Analyst Claims Lions’Building Something’ With New Roster