Analyst: Lions ‘Winning This Draft’ After Bold Jameson Williams Trade

The Detroit Lions made one of the boldest moves in the 2022 NFL draft, coming up the board to grab Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, and the decision to give up multiple picks may pay off quickly for the team’s offense.

Williams, hobbled with an ACL injury in Alabama’s bowl game, was a surprise selection by the team after dealing three selections to the Minnesota Vikings to make the move in picks 32, 34 and 66. The boldness of the move may quickly serve to benefit the Lions, though.

NFL analyst and former quarterback Chris Simms quickly exploded about the news that the Lions had came up for Williams. Simms is a clear believer in Williams, and said that he believes he represents one of the best players in the draft and a top-six stud.

Jameson Williams! My man. The only one on the board right now worth a 20 pick trade up.

“Jameson Williams! My man. The only one on the board right now worth a 20 pick trade up. My #1 WR, one of the 5 or 6 best players in this draft. 3 rockets up his a**. And you can tell he’s pissed the 2 OSU guys went ahead of him. Lions are winning this draft,” Simms tweeted.

As Simms explained, Williams may have been the only players worthy of such a massive trade up given what he can do for the team. His speed and abilities will give the Lions a major weapon for the future that can take the top off a defense and give the Lions the big play abilities they were lacking in 2021.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Predicts Lions Offense Will Be ‘Dangerous’

If Simms seems excited by the move, that pales in comparison to the Lions players. One of Williams’ new teammates in Amon-Ra St. Brown spotted the potential almost immediately. As he said, he sees the Detroit offense as being dangerous in the future.

“Uh oh it’s boutta get real dangerous..,” St. Brown tweeted with an eyeball emoji.

St. Brown had an elite rookie year with 5 touchdowns and 900 yards, and getting Williams into the mix will only help him to flourish as well. The pair figures to take on the look of the next dynamic duo in the Motor City in terms of pass catching. Having this dangerous duo linking up in Detroit is significant indeed.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like Simms has done. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

If Simms is right, the Lions may have made a move to land a top player in the draft. That’s worth some celebration, indeed.

