‘Going to Be Special:’ Lions Fans Erupt for Jameson Williams’ Return

The Detroit Lions have been a team besieged by injury during the 2022 season, but they are starting to get players back and could see one return tip the scales for them late in the year.

On Monday, November 21, the Lions revealed that wideout Jameson Williams, who’s been sidelined as he recovers from his ACL injury sustained last January, would return to practice. That means he’s inching ever-closer to a long-awaited return for the team.

As the news dropped, Lions fans were fired up on the internet, and took to Twitter to share their excitement for the news.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams being on the field together is going to be special to watch. — DLB (@DetLionBlood) November 21, 2022

Special is just what some are predicting for Williams when he gets going in the league. One Twitter user went so far as to proclaim that Williams will be a perennial All-Pro type player in the league once he gets going.

Saying this again for the record. Jameson Williams will have multiple all-pro seasons. He will be one of the best WR’s on the NFL in due time. https://t.co/TZXoR80yYX — PRAGERU CAMPUS AMBASSADOR (@MobaxterBS) November 21, 2022

Already, many fans are daydreaming of Williams’ first big play within the Detroit offense, and pondering what things will be like if he pulls in a deep bomb for a score.

Not sure if Goff can hit that deep throw with accuracy anymore (after seeing some of the deeper throws he's made this season). BUT, imagine the reaction on the first bomb that Jameson Williams receives for a big touchdown play. Fans are going to be jumping for joy. — Mooshed Potatoes (@MooshMann) November 21, 2022

The good news is rolling in a big way for the Lions right now, a win streak and Williams coming back. It’s almost too much good news to be true for the beaten-down franchise.

With the #Lions having their longest win streak in 5 seasons. More good news! #OnePride Jameson Williams will return to practice today. — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) November 21, 2022

All in all, there is some major good vibes for the Lions right now, and it will be interesting to see how long the team can ride the momentum wave moving forward.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Looks Happy With Williams’ Return

As excited as fans seem to be for the return of Williams to the field eventually, Detroit’s wide receivers are also very thrilled with the news.

After the team revealed Williams would be coming back to practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the spot with a big reaction. As he tweeted, he clearly liked the news given the smily face that he posted:

St. Brown and Williams could be the next dynamic duo in the league, and it’s clear that St. Brown understands this, especially when he is presented with the scenario of Williams’ return.

It will be fun to watch this duo get down to business together whenever it happens on the field in the coming weeks.

When Lions Fans Can Expect Williams’ Return

Will Williams come back for Thanksgiving? It’s probably not going to happen, but the team could get him back just in time for a vital second-half push, where Detroit is stunningly alive in the playoff picture.

As Dan Campbell explained last week, Williams could be more likely to come back to the team after Thanksgiving. The clock for his return figured to start around the holiday, which could point to a return in early December.

Coach Campbell on Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/K1s5xTh2Po — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2022

“He’s progressing. There’s no setbacks. I would say probably after Thanksgiving some time. I think that’s tentatively what we’re looking at, I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton. But he’s close. Certainly it won’t be this week, and I don’t see him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes,” Campbell said to the media last week.

Williams being back in early December would be very exciting for the Lions. The team has waited all season to get the explosive wideout back, and there’s a good reason Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

If the Lions could get anything out of Williams, it could be a huge advantage down the stretch for the team with some winnable games on the schedule. Detroit’s offense has already been solid, but with Williams, it could be even more dynamic.

Already, the fans seem to understand that in a big way, which is why they’re so excited for his return.