Jameson Williams Makes Awesome Gesture After First Career Score [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions brought Jameson Williams back into the mix for Week 13, and while fans were likely disappointed he didn’t figure into the game plan much, they didn’t have to wait for that in Week 14.

Early in the first quarter, Williams got into the end zone on a deep pass from Jared Goff to get Detroit the early 7-0 lead. The play was an exciting one for fans, and it was for Williams as well.

Afterwards, instead of a big celebration, Williams ran off the field and over to the sidelines. It was probably unknown to fans what Williams was doing, but it ended up being a special gesture.

Williams found his father and immediately presented him with a game ball after the pass. Al Karstan tweeted about the major gesture that Williams did for his father.

Detroit Lions Rookie WR Jameson Williams, in his second career game, scores a 41-Yard Touchdown on his first career catch and hands his Father, who is rocking a “He’s Back” Jameson shirt, the touchdown ball. pic.twitter.com/1pGoLyhl1D — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) December 11, 2022

Williams, a humble superstar, sends a great message with that play. He was thinking of his family in the moment of the biggest play he’s made in the league to this point.

While Williams didn’t do much the rest of the game, he made the most of his chance in more ways than one. That’s refreshing to see.

Watch Williams’ First Career Touchdown

In terms of the play, it was a beautiful pass and a good catch and run from Williams on what was a major coverage bust.

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody. It was a huge play for Detroit, who managed to get a big play to start the game and ignite a sellout crowd.

Williams Joins Exclusive Lions’ Club With Touchdown

The Lions managed to figure out how to get the ball to Williams early in the game, and he managed to make some big team history as a result.

As the team’s public relations account pointed out, Williams was the fourth wideout to catch a touchdown within their first two NFL games. That’s a huge number which proves what a future the Lions could have with Williams.

On his 1st @NFL catch, WR @bigsgjamo recorded a 41-yard TD from QB @JaredGoff16. Williams becomes the 4th Lions WR to catch a TD within their first 2 NFL games since 1990. Goff has thrown for a TD in 12-straight home games, tied for the 4th-longest streak in team history. pic.twitter.com/hReA7qLrCF — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 11, 2022

“On his 1st NFL catch, WR Jameson Williams recorded a 41-yard TD from QB

Jared Goff. Williams becomes the 4th Lions WR to catch a TD within their first 2 NFL games since 1990. Goff has thrown for a TD in 12-straight home games, tied for the 4th-longest streak in team history,” the site tweeted.

Not only is Jared Goff on fire, but in Williams, he has a new big target to rely on that can get the ball into the end zone. Without a doubt, it is the kind of start that could be huge in terms of a start to his career.