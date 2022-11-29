Jameson Williams Sends Important Message as He Eyes Lions’ Return

The Detroit Lions have seen wideout Jameson Williams work back into the mix ahead of his return date, and it’s clear that the player is raring to go and start to prove himself.

Williams has been more active on social media as he closes in on his impending return to football and the start of his NFL career, and a recent post speaks to his mentality and his talent as he prepares to begin his tenure with the Lions.

On Twitter, Williams recently made a post that showed off how motivated, ready and confident he is. As he says, nobody can stop him.

Ya cant stop me 🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔌 — jamo (@bigsgjamo) November 29, 2022

“Ya cant stop me,” Williams tweeted along with some batteries and a power plug emoji.

In college, few folks stopped Williams consistently, especially during the 2021 season. The NFL is a different animal entirely, but a player cannot have success if he is not ready to take on the challenges.

With this tweet, it’s clear Williams is of the right mindset as he begins to chase down the start to his career.

Williams’ Return Speculated to Come Soon

The news could be a bit frustrating for some fans given what broke this past week about Williams’ availability and his potential for a quick return.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions will be getting Williams soon, perhaps as soon as Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Lions obviously won't have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he's coming soon. This week's wasn't a full-speed practice, but next week's will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

“The Lions obviously won’t have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he’s coming soon. This week’s wasn’t a full-speed practice, but next week’s will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he’s activated,” Rapoport wrote.

It always seemed like Williams would be more likely to come back in December, and that had been rumored since the start for the Lions. With Rapoport’s commentary, it seems like that is going to be the case.

Right now, it might not be Week 13, but the Lions could be looking forward to a Week 14 or Week 15 arrival for their biggest offensive weapon added during the last offseason.

As the reaction proves, Williams feels like he is beginning to gain some confidence just a year removed from the injury that would change the course of his career on the field.

Williams had to grind away in rehab while watching former teammates and others starring on the field in the meantime. Naturally, that’s been tough for the youngster, but he has taken a positive approach.

Now that he’s come back and gotten back to practice, Williams understands and is enjoying the process of getting back to practice and working through the grind.

Play

Jameson Williams meets with the media on November 22 Watch Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams speak to the media on November 22, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-11-22T23:05:55Z

“It’s been good. A long time coming. Something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now. It’s just a part of the process. It’s another step towards getting on the field and it’s something I’m happy to be a part of, you know?,” Williams told the media.

It’s clear that Williams is enjoying the process, and as he begins to stalk his return to the field, he is not lacking for any confidence. That’s great news for the Lions and their offense, which needs the big plays that Williams could provide.