Analyst Offers Excellent Reminder About Jared Goff to Start Season

With the Detroit Lions off to a decent start this season, accolades and positive press are starting to roll in for many members of the team.

So far, one of the players not getting a lot of love for what he has done thus far is quarterback Jared Goff. It’s clear, however, that Goff has been an important part of the Lions attack so far this year.

Analyst Matt Waldman had a lot to say about what Goff was able to do with the Lions on Sunday, and as he explained, while the team’s weapons continue to generate major praise, the quarterback deserves some as well.

Going into a film breakdown from the game in Week 2, Waldman explains why the throw was so brilliant from Goff. As he says, he had a mind to avoid the pressure and still put the ball only where his player could get it.

If you’re talking about Amon-Ra St Brown without mentioning Jared Goff today, you’ve missed more than half the story. #Lions pic.twitter.com/m5llbaYSaW — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 18, 2022

“Throws a bit of a knuckleball, a wobbler, but places it only where Amon-Ra St. Brown can get it,” Waldman says in the clip.

Goff has shown an impressive pocket presence and ability to make smart plays in the first few weeks. Outside of one mistake, he has been under control and confident.

While the Lions have gotten big games from running backs and wide receivers in addition to reserve offensive linemen, it’s clear that Goff could be helping to drive one of the better offenses in football.

For that, he truly does deserve more credit than he has received thus far.

Goff Thinks Lions Offense Could Get Better

In spite of the fact that the Detroit offense is clicking so far, might they have a chance to be even better? Many folks think that is the case, including Goff.

Speaking after the game, Goff discussed where the offense is at. As he said, the team is scoring, but could have blown both games open with big plays, which is what the team has to hone in on at this point.

"We feel good about what we did today but there's so much more out there for us." pic.twitter.com/YICikWBkPo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2022

“You score 35 last week, 36 this week and you still feel like ‘oh, but that. But that one.’ I can think of a few off the top of my head. ‘But that one would have really blown the game wide open.’ That’s our next step. That’s our next step of becoming maybe that more mature, understanding the moment team. Being able to take advantage of opportunities,” Goff said. “Starts with me, I got to hit some of those throws, really get on the same page with some of those guys. We are, it’s just more reps and making sure we know the landmarks and everything. It’s mostly me.”

As Goff said in summary, he thinks the Lions did a good job on the field for Week 2, but realizes that the team can be much more dangerous an an offense moving forward.

“We feel good about what we did today but there’s so much out there for us,” he said.

While that’s good news for the Lions, it might also be scary news for the opposition.

Goff Enjoying Solid Start to 2022 Season

After an up and down first half in the season opener, Goff has settled down and made some amazing throws on the field in order to help his offense to roar a bit.

In Week 2, Goff was tied for the second-most touchdown passes in the league with four, something ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out with a tweet.

Most passing TD so far in Week 2: 1. Tua Tagovailoa: 6

T-2. Tua Tagovailoa in only the 4th quarter: 4

T-2. Joe Flacco: 4

T-2. Jared Goff: 4

T-3. Four players tied with 3 pic.twitter.com/mHq0J7xtBk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2022

“Most passing TD so far in Week 2: 1. Tua Tagovailoa: 6. T-2. Tua Tagovailoa in only the 4th quarter: 4. T-2. Joe Flacco: 4. T-2. Jared Goff: 4. T-3. Four players tied with 3,” he tweeted.

Better than that, though, are Goff’s overall numbers. Thus far, he’s put up 471 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. He also had a solid 121.7 QBR for the game, which shows his ability to make big plays and confident decisions.

Seeing what Goff has done leads many folks to think that he should be getting a bit more credit for what his offense has been able to do on the field.

READ NEXT: Watch Lions’ Awesome Locker Room Celebration