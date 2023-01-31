Jared Goff Helps Lions Offense Make Team History With Pro Bowl Nod

In spite of a good season, initially, the Detroit Lions didn’t get a lot of love from around the league in terms of landing Pro Bowl players.

The passage of time has managed to change that in a big way. The Lions did get many alternates for the game, and now, the team has seen those players bumped up to the big stage to get the honor of being involved in the game.

The latest of those players is none other than quarterback Jared Goff. After a fantastic season, Goff has managed to crack the Pro Bowl for none other than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is now off to the Super Bowl.

With that news, Goff’s addition to the game helps the Lions make some major history as the team’s PR account revealed. Detroit has not had a four player offensive Pro Bowl class since 1971, when quarterback Greg Landry, fullback Steve Owens, center Ed Flanagan and tight end Charlie Sanders were all elected to the game.

.@Lions QB @JaredGoff16 has been named to the Pro Bowl, his third-career berth. Along with @KNARFWONGAR, @peneisewell58 & @amonra_stbrown, Detroit has 4 offensive Pro Bowlers for the first time in a season since 1971.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/3obrHzMKnw — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 31, 2023

Goff’s last Pro Bowl nod came in 2018, so this news will mark a return to the game for him. That season, Goff put up 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, which still represents his best season in the league. 2022 wasn’t far behind, however, given 29 touchdowns and 4,438 yards.

Now, he can call himself a Pro Bowler once again, and the Lions offense can see that they could have a very bright future with their core.

Lions Landed 3 New Pro Bowlers This Week

This season, the Lions enjoyed a solid 9-8 season which had several fantastic statistical performances across the roster. With that in mind, it always seemed as if the team was deserving of more Pro Bowlers.

Initially, the Lions only got one Pro Bowl player in center Frank Ragnow, who was a unanimous selection to the game a few months back. That changed on Monday, January 30, though, as the team managed to get wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as offensive tackle Penei Sewell into the game. They will additionally join Goff in the game for Detroit.

The pair will now join Ragnow as Pro Bowlers for the team this season, and it’s easy to see how both deserved the honor they were bestowed. While Ragnow can be counted as the only Lions player to not have alternate status, the only thing that matters is the Lions will be getting four deserving players into the game this year.

In terms of future building for Detroit, this news is very significant for the team, indeed. Now, the Lions have a roster with multiple Pro Bowl talents, and can back that up.

Goff Had Pro Bowl Level 2022 Season

While Goff may not be getting much respect from the league community, the Lions have no reason to be disappointed with their quarterback statistically and otherwise.

This past year, Goff put up a very solid 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff has thrown for a quality 4,438 yards with a decent 99.3 QBR. Goff was a quality game manager for the Lions. He avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights so far… He is certainly not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Here is Jared Goff's 2022 season highlights up until week 6 2022-10-24T19:24:49Z

Unfortunately for Goff, the quarterback isn’t flashy, nor is he hyped by the media as one of the best in the league. As a result of that, it’s always going to be tough for Goff to get the recognition he deserves, short of leading the Lions to some dramatic winning on the field in the near future.

To see him being added to the Pro Bowl is certainly a significant step for the Lions in their future.