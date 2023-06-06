Lions’ Photos of Jared Goff Go Viral, Amon-Ra St. Brown Reacts [LOOK]

Quarterback Jared Goff was arguably one of the “cooler” signal callers late in games during the second half of last season. After Week 9, Goff recorded three fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives, helping the Detroit Lions to a 9-8 record.

But according to his favorite target, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff may still need a little work at being cool on Twitter.

The Lions Twitter account posted a picture of the quarterback dressed in uniform wearing heavy bling on June 5. In reaction to the photo, St. Brown teased his quarterback, implying Goff was out of his element.

Amon-Ra’s comment about Jared Goff in this picture 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jiuwqM6cHe — DetLionBlood (@DetLionBlood) June 6, 2023

Most disagreed with St. Brown, though, as Goff went viral with his “bling” photo shoot. And when St. Brown tried to make fun of Goff for his appearance in the photos, the quarterback simply replied to his receiver with ice emojis.

Jared Goff Goes Viral With Social Media Post

Goff is no stranger to the limelight away from the field. He is reportedly dating model and actress Christen Harper. Goff has also tweeted in the past that people have told him he resembles actor Ryan Gosling.

Was told I look like Ryan gosling a few times in LA…I'll take it haha!! — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) July 24, 2012

But other than his girlfriend and Gosling-like looks, Goff has reasons to be part of the team’s “cool” pictures on social media this offseason. He led the Lions to an 8-2 record down the stretch of the 2022 season. In the final nine games, Goff threw 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff also led the Lions to three fourth-quarter comebacks during that stretch.

That hot finish has some NFL analysts, such as media personality Ross Tucker, talking about the Lions making a run at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Overall, Goff threw for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns during the 2022 season. The last time Goff had more than 4,400 passing yards with at least that many touchdowns was 2018.

He also had a career-low 1.2% interception rate last season.

On June 6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that Goff is “a better quarterback” now than he was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2016-20. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms agreed, as he said that “without a doubt” the 2022 season was Goff’s best of his career.

Despite what St. Brown says, that should give Goff plenty of confidence to appear in silly photos on Twitter.

Vikings Fans Criticize Viral Goff Photos

Lions fans may have loved Goff appearing in their Twitter feed on June 5. But the Minnesota Vikings fans who saw the post couldn’t help but argue that it was a carbon copy from their quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” one Vikings fan posted in response to Goff’s viral photo.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery… pic.twitter.com/8t6KzihTSl — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) June 6, 2023

Im pretty sure this has been done already by a QB in your division. Just a guess tho… So cringe! — Dale Voigt (@dsvoigt69) June 6, 2023

Dollar store Kirkko Chainz right there 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jHv6pykHpm — Lloyd (@IAmLloyd69) June 6, 2023

Bro wants to be Kirk Cousins so bad — Tom (@TL_Royalty) June 6, 2023

Goff wants to be Kirk so bad 😭😭 — Tornado Bird 🏴‍☠️ (@ISUTornadoBird) June 6, 2023

Other NFC North fans joined in to respond to the Goff photo.

Imagine being the Aldi brand Kirk Cousins 💀 — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) June 6, 2023

NFC North rivalries don’t need any more spice, but perhaps among fans, the viral Goff posts will bring a little extra heat to the Vikings-Lions matchups this season.

It will, however, be a long time before those two teams meet in 2023. The Lions and Vikings will first play in Minneapolis on Christmas Eve during Week 16. Then two weeks later, they will square off at Ford Field in the season finale during Week 18.

With those late-season showdowns, not only could the right to post more “bling” photos on social media be on the line but also the NFC North title.