Analyst Explains Why Lions Fans Should Be Excited for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions made the move to trade for Jared Goff this offseason, and in the aftermath, not many are sure what to expect from the quarterback.

Many have pushed the panic button as it relates to Goff coming in, wondering if he is going to be the best player the team can get at quarterback for 2021 and perhaps the short-term future.

Recently, NFL.com writer Grant Gordon broke down the Detroit offseason in comparison with the rest of the NFC North. Gordon explained that he thinks the addition of Goff was the biggest move for the offseason in Detroit, and while the quarterback isn’t getting love, the good news is he knows the type of situation he is coming to and could be able to handle it.

He wrote:

“Though critics point out Matthew Stafford tallied only four winning seasons during his 12 years in Detroit, let’s not forget the Lions suffered through eight consecutive losing campaigns prior to Stafford’s arrival in 2009. Just like Stafford before him, Goff was drafted No. 1 overall by a team coming off a long stretch of futility (the Rams recorded nine straight losing years before selecting Goff in 2016). So this won’t be a wholly unfamiliar setting for Goff. Though it is presumed by many he’ll be a bridge to the new regime’s hand-picked QB of the future, the 26-year-old Goff still has a résumé that offers promising bullet points, including a Super Bowl start, two Pro Bowl nods and a 42-27 career record.”

The resume includes a 6-5 playoff record as well as a trip to the Super Bowl and an NFC title game win. These accomplishments already qualify Goff to be one of the most successful Lions quarterbacks in recent memory, and if he even comes close to duplicating them, he will become a legend in the Motor City.

While some aren’t believers in Goff, others look at the positive side and realize he could bring more than a little bit to the mix for his new team.

Goff Deserves More Respect Heading to Lions

When the Lions traded for Goff, the reception has been muted for the most part. Many feel as if the team has picked up damaged goods and a guy who will be easily replaced, perhaps as soon as the 2021 NFL Draft. Even though some feel as if that’s the case, it’s clear that Goff is a talented player and someone who will come to Detroit with a lot to prove. So far, he’s said and done all the right things as it relates to easing in and trying to make a name for himself in his new city.

As a whole, the Lions did a good job to score with Goff and get a difference-maker into the mix.

Goff’s 2021 Stats Projected by Former Quarterback

Goff hasn’t looked like the same quarterback that carved up the league en-route to the Super Bowl a few years back, and that has left folks to completely give up on him as it relates to his future in the league and his future with the Lions.

Recently, former NFL quarterback David Carr put together a piece for NFL.com in which he projected some of the stats for quarterbacks in the league next season that have changed teams. As he said, he believes that Goff could have a solid year, but it won’t be anywhere near the type of seasons he enjoyed under Sean McVay.

Carr wrote:

“Goff’s coming off a rocky season in which he suffered a thumb injury that might’ve caused him to lose some confidence and play tentatively in January. The former No. 1 overall pick has a chance to regain that confidence in the Motor City with an offense that looks to lean on the run with players like D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Kerryon Johnson in the backfield. The rushing attack will be critical to Goff’s success, as his new group of pass catchers won’t be nearly as dynamic as the one he’s used to playing with, especially after Detroit let its top two wideouts (Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones) walk in free agency. I see Goff having a solid year, but it won’t be near what we got used to seeing when he was paired with Sean McVay.”

Goff is projected for 4,300 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While that might not sound great, it would be fairly solid overall for the Lions and could represent a good start for his Detroit career.

If Goff gets some more big wins for the resume, it might do a lot to help his perception with the Lions.

