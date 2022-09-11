Lions Fans Slam Jared Goff After Horrible Start: ‘The Weakest Link’

The Detroit Lions came into the 2022 season full of optimism about their quarterback, but it hasn’t taken long for that to be slightly dashed.

Jared Goff is struggling to start the first half of Detroit’s season opener, and fans are downright frustrated in a big way with his play. They are taking to the internet to roast Goff for his erratic start to the year.

As NFL personality Dov Kleiman pointed out, at one point late in the first half, Goff only had six passing yards to his credit.

Jared Goff has 6 passing yards in the first half. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

While that number would go up, the faith in Goff didn’t, exactly. Many fans want the team to stink in order to find his replacement.

I want Detroit to lose enough games that allows them to draft Jared Goff’s replacement. — Rj (@rd606) September 11, 2022

Should Goff improve at all, many seem to understand the Lions offense could be better.

This lions offense is so good if Jared Goff is just mediocre. The rushing and passing compliment each other so good. — YordanK (@YordanK14) September 11, 2022

Still, many seem to understand that Goff is the weakest link on the team in their opinion.

oh How quickly Jared Goff became the weakest link on this Lions team — Nodnarb Namwen (@BrotherBrandon_) September 11, 2022

Others see Detroit’s defense as solid, but the quarterback a big liability for the team.

Detroit defense is good. Their QB is Goff though. — Marisa (@eMjAy_023) September 11, 2022

Finally, many people think that the biggest truth about the Lions is Goff’s struggles.

A lot of talk about the Lions this off-season but the hard truth is that Jared Goff is still their quarterback pic.twitter.com/xxlc2yBuYz — Pete in NJ (@pizzaguyfromNJ) September 11, 2022

Add it up and it’s clear there is a lot of angst with Goff to start the season. The pressure’s on the quarterback to clean things up and find a way to not only rebound in the second half, but in the season as well.

Interception Sets Poor Tone for Goff

Not only did Goff struggle early in the game, an interception was the cherry on top of a poor first half.

Goff threw the ball right to cornerback James Bradberry, who took the ball to the house for an easy interception for a touchdown:

The erratic interception was perhaps the worst mistake that Goff has made on the afternoon. Other passes had come dangerously close to being picked off without actually being intercepted.

Goff Was Predicted for Major Season

Optimism was at an all-time high for Goff this offseason, and just ahead of the year, big things were being predicted for him.

ESPN recently took a look at predicting potential surprises for every team this year. When it came to the Lions, Dan Graziano went all-in on the quarterback position for the team.

As Graziano wrote, he predicts that Goff will surpass his career highs in touchdown passes and yards in his career. As he admitted, that doesn’t mean he is picking the team to make the playoffs, but he knows the team is optimistic about Goff.

“I’m saying the Lions feel very, very good about how Goff has looked in camp, and he may be better set up for statistical success than you think he is,” Graziano wrote succinctly in the piece.

There’s no reason that Goff can’t get back to that kind of trajectory, but it’s been a very slow start for the quarterback to say the least.

Clearly, Goff is going to need to slow down and find his footing, because already, the quarterback could be in a spot of trouble and fans are frustrated.

