Jared Goff Sends His Very First Message to Lions Fans [WATCH]

The big trade of the Detroit Lions offseason is finally official, and Jared Goff has officially become a member of the team and the franchise’s new quarterback.

With all that in mind, Goff is in town to get a look at his new digs, and during the process for that, took time out to send a special message to Lions fans and connect with them for the first time.

Goff hopped on a quick video and sent his first official greetings to Detroit fans with a new message.

Goff said:

“What’s up Lions fans, it’s Jared Goff, happy to be here. Excited to get going. Let’s go!”

Lions fans are likely just as excited to get things going as Goff is, and to see how their new quarterback does on the big stage with his new team. After months of pondering what Goff would look like getting in the mix for his new team, finally there’s an answer after this video.

It’s exciting to see a new era take shape with this move.

Goff’s Reveals New Jersey Number With Lions

Since the news of the deal was first revealed, a question on the mind of a lot of Lions fans has been what number Goff would wear. The quarterback received his first Lions jersey, and on the back lo and behold was a familiar number of 16 for Goff.

Here’s a look:

Goff now has the chance to make the 16 jersey his own in Detroit with some solid play, and it’s a number that hasn’t seen a lot through the years. Titus Young was the last bigger name player to wear it, but his tenure ended unceremoniously with the team. Knowing this, the Lions could be in great shape with Goff, and he has a chance to make the number his own with some great play.

Jared Goff Has Major Opportunity With Lions

Goff will enter a situation in Detroit where the majority of the pressure is indeed off of him in terms of his situation. The expectations in Los Angeles were high, but now that he is being written off heading to Detroit, Goff can simply settle in and play football. Most predicted the Lions to select a quarterback in the draft or be involved in the quarterback market, but Goff can put an end to that with a quality season on the field. It’s a big chance for both him and the Lions heading into 2020.

Very quietly, the Lions may have solved a major issue on their team with a blockbuster trade. Once Goff comes into the mix, he will be given plenty of support to reinvent himself.

It’s very clear he is excited and ready to get going on the next chapter.

