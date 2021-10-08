Jared Goff Takes Home League Honor After Detroit Community Outreach Project

Jared Goff plays quarterback for the Detroit Lions, so he routinely delivers touchdown passes. What he helped deliver for the city in Week 5 was much more meaningful than that.

Goff, who’s a newcomer to Detroit, has wasted little time getting involved in community outreach projects, and has managed to get noticed for his efforts very early in 2021.

Heading into Week 5, Goff was named the league’s NFLPA Community MVP after distributing 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to over 500 families in need through a mobile food pantry and Forgotten Harvest.

.@JaredGoff16 helped fuel #UP the Motor City, distributing more than 40,000 pounds of fresh food and supplies to 500 families in need through a mobile food pantry @fordfield.

By doing this, Goff becomes the league’s fifth winner of the award in 2021. He joins Houston’s Justin Reid, Minnesota’s Adam Thielen, Buffalo’s Emmanuel Sanders and San Francisco’s Arik Armstead in taking home the coveted title. As a reward for being recognized, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to help in supporting the player’s foundation or chosen charity.

Goff has clearly only begun to scratch the surface of what he can do for the city of Detroit when he plays with the Lions.

Goff No Stranger to Getting Involved Within the Community

It is not a surprise to see Goff taking the reins and running with community efforts since coming to Detroit. When Goff was in Los Angeles, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work in an impressive way as well. Goff often worked with the Inglewood Unified School District to raise funds via selling gear on his website. That will continue now that he is in Detroit in partnership with the Detroit Lions Foundation, something a new statement reads when going to the site.

“I am so excited to be a Lion and to not just be a representative of the team, but a member of the Detroit community. With that said, I want to do my part and help uplift the city by giving back. That is why every dollar from this purchase will go toward a worthy cause in the community. Additionally, I will match each contribution. Thank you for joining me in representing our town and rising together,” the statement says.

It’s clear Goff remains committed to impacting the community in the best way possible, and isn’t going to stop with his efforts just because he has moved to a brand new zip code.

Goff Enjoying Decent Start to 2021 Season

While the Lions are winless on the field, Goff’s play hasn’t been a huge reason the team has struggled whatsoever. Thus far during the year, Goff has put up a solid 1,100 yards passing to go with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s also completed 110 passes so far this season for the Lions, who have been forced to play from behind and throw the ball a ton this season.

Goff would likely say he would trade all of these solid stats for more wins and team success on the field, but there is no substitute for community outreach and involvement. To this end, Goff remains an MVP for the Lions and the league in terms of impacting the lives of those in the community in which he plays.

