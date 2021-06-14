Key Jared Goff Observation Called Biggest Takeaway of Lions Offseason

The Detroit Lions have a brand new quarterback in Jared Goff coming into the mix, and Goff is a true wildcard for the 2021 season thanks to what he brings to the mix.

Goff comes in maligned given his exit in Los Angeles, but as he has transitioned to the Lions, there has been a new attitude with the player that has been hard to miss. Goff has been one of the biggest stories of minicamp, and as a result, he’s become one of the biggest stories of the offseason as well for the team.

Recently, Bleacher Report took a closer look at picking out some key offseason storylines for every team, and Kristopher Knox had Goff’s potential resurgence to a high-level quarterback as the biggest story of the offseason to this point for Detroit.

He wrote:

“The Detroit Lions traded away quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, getting a package of picks that includes two first-rounders, which may eventually be parlayed into a move for a rookie quarterback prospect. The Lions also got quarterback Jared Goff as part of the deal, and he figures to be the starter in 2021. Goff appears to be more than just a trade throw-in and a stopgap while Detroit eyes the 2022 quarterback class. The Lions seem genuinely thrilled to have Goff on the roster. Detroit is in the early stages of a rebuild and is starting over at several key spots, including quarterback, coach and general manager. However, if Goff pans out as a long-term starting option, the Lions’ rebuild could progress quickly. If Goff reestablishes himself as a franchise quarterback, Detroit can use the draft capital it gained in the Stafford trade to improve the pieces around him.”

What happens with Goff will be a huge tipping point for the rest of the Detroit rebuild. As Knox said, if Goff re-establishes himself, it could be huge for the Lions moving forward in terms of their goals and what they can do moving forward.

Goff Generating Praise During Minicamp

One person singing Goff’s praises recently was head coach Dan Campbell, who has apparently liked what he has seen from his new signal caller. Not only has Goff impressed on the field, but he has done the little things well and is showing some major leadership

Dan Campbell said "it's been big" to have Jared Goff leading OTAs, working and running the Lions system. pic.twitter.com/VKdU33tulo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 28, 2021

Campbell explained to the media:

“It’s been big. Any time you can get your quarterback here around all your guys and let him work the system, not only get used to the system himself but then how he is going to run the system and for those players around him to get used to it is huge. I’ll tell you this, he throws a pretty ball. I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle and I would say he’s progressing right where you want him to progress at this point. Watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it, it’s baby steps right now and there again, it’s good to have him here.”

Arguably the most important of all players coming to minicamp is Goff, seeing as he is a quarterback taking over a new team and a new offense. As Campbell says, getting him into that mix early on could prove to be huge for the Lions.

Goff’s Career Stats Boosts Hopes in Detroit

If there’s a reason to think Goff might be a bit better than many expect, it’s his production during his career to this point. Clearly, Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Goff has the talent to be great, and in Detroit, he now has the opportunity to do just that.

