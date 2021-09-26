Jared Goff Makes Promise to Lions Fans: ‘Mindset Feels Different’

The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker of a game to the Baltimore Ravens, but according to Jared Goff, brighter days could obviously be on the horizon.

While the Lions lost on a last-second NFL record field goal that may have had some major controversy attached, the forgotten part is how the team battled back in the second half. Detroit erased a 10-0 halftime deficit and also rallied from a second-half deficit to take the lead late. While that lead didn’t hold, there is a belief in the system.

Speaking afterward on September 26, Jared Goff admitted to the media that while the team struggled, he saw some positives in the mindset the team carried into the game and through the game which nearly helped them pull out an upset victory.





“The mindset I think is the encouraging part that we had through that game. That’s a good team,” Goff said. “(The) Baltimore Ravens have been to to the playoffs however many years. Good quarterback who won an MVP a couple years ago. Good offense, good defense. We’re a team 0-2 coming into that game. The belief and the mindset we’re going to win that game was there that entire game and that’s something that feels different around here.I hope it remains and I know it will remain. It’s something that we will be intentional about. I know the fans have been though it, I know it’s empty promises but that belief in ourselves will remain.”

The Lions did continue to fight, and for them to come out solidly in the second half is good news. They have a fight about them which is something they should be proud of regardless of the result.

Jared Goff Believes Gut Punches Will Stop

As a result of the mindset that the team has, Goff believes the Lions will be in good shape moving forward to pick up the pieces and continue to fight. As he seems to hint, he believes the team is going to be in a good position to halt some of the gut punches that have played out through the years.

Jared Goff with a bold promise: “The gut punches will stop.” — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 26, 2021

Goff didn’t have his best game on the afternoon with 22-30 passing for just 217 yards and no touchdowns, but it’s clear his resounding message managed to stick. The team never gave up and kept fighting, which was huge for the second half, especially on offense.

Watch Justin Tucker’s Field Goal Beat Lions

The Lions had the Ravens backed up on the last second drive, but a pass to Sammy Watkins got the Ravens in range for a potential kick. After the controversial incompletion, Tucker stepped up and drilled the long kick, hitting it off the crossbar to provide Baltimore an improbable 19-17 win. It ended up being the longest field goal in NFL history.

Here’s a look:

Obviously, Tucker had plenty of leg, but clearly, had a penalty been called, the Lions would have had a better chance to win given the distance of the kick. It’s unlikely that Tucker would have had enough leg from 71 yards to win the game on the same play.

Regardless, Goff isn’t going to let this define him or the team, and believes the best is yet to come.

