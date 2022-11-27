Former Lions Coach Slams Jared Goff for Missing Key Throw Late in Loss

The Detroit Lions might not yet be over their narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, and some commentary from a former coach isn’t likely to make folks feel better.

Speaking on The 33rd Team, former Detroit offensive coordinator Mike Martz provided his take on the play. Like others, his opinion was not that the Lions were wrong to dial up the play, but rather, quarterback Jared Goff made the critical mistake in not executing the throw well.

"As a coach… when you make that call, you just assume the quarterback's gonna make [the throw]." Former #NFL HC Mike Martz on the #Lions' decision to throw deep on a pivotal third-and-1 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/drDuIFTjA3 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 24, 2022

“They threw that go route outside to the wide receiver. I don’t have a problem with that. The coach, you make that call, that’s just not something you pull out of there and say ‘oh let’s do this.’ There’s a lot of thought that goes into that, the matchup. I will tell you, the receiver had him beat by at least three yards. It was just an easy touchdown,” Martz said. “When you make that call, you just assume the quarterback’s going to make it and Goff just missed it. I think he threw it too soon. Got pressured a little bit and got it up too soon.”

As Martz said, he thought the play represented an easy score and the right call, and the staff was likely expecting the play to hit for a touchdown.

“That wold have been an easy touchdown. I think it was the right call for them. Whether you make that call or not, I guess you could argue. But you expect to make that play. You just do,” he explained.

The Lions needed to make the play to win the game and fell just short. While some wanted to blame the play call, most in the know were blaming the execution of the play rather than the decision making.

Goff Admitted His Poor Throw Afterward

In terms of his own reaction to the play and the throw, Goff wasn’t too upset about the play call. He was, however, critical of his ability to make a big time throw in a big spot much as Martz was.

As he explained to the media after the game, while he would have loved the score, he did appreciate the call and the move that the Lions made.

“Frustrating to lose. I’d love to score a touchdown there on that last drive and maybe put it away. It’s tough there, you get caught in between, what do you want to do. If you lose there is no right decision. I believe the decision they made was the right one. Unfortunately they made it work on their side,” Goff said.

Specifically, Goff thought that if he had made a better throw, it would have made all the difference in the world.

“I wish I would have thrown a different ball. I thought the play call was great. Had some options with what to do there. If you had to do it again, do you do something differently? I don’t know, maybe. If I throw a better ball it might not matter,” he said.

Goff didn’t make the play in the end, but perhaps if faced with the situation again, he can execute better. It will be something to watch for the Lions in the future, and he will likely have to in order for the team to score some bigger wins down the stretch.

T.J. Lang Also Liked Lions’ Call

Late in the fourth quarter, the Lions faced a third and one on the other side of the 50 yard line. Instead of running the ball or picking up a first down, however, the Lions went for a deep pass to wideout DJ Chark. The ball was out of Chark’s reach off the hand of Jared Goff, and Detroit was forced to kick a game-tying field goal.

Was the call a mistake? Many fans thought so, but a former player agreed with Martz’s take as well. Ex-Detroit offensive lineman T.J. Lang is one such person who didn’t mind Detroit’s aggressiveness. On Twitter, he described the play as a potential kill shot that failed in its execution.

“No, the 3rd and 1 play wasn’t a “bad” call. It was a kill shot call. And the play was there. Didn’t execute. Bottom line,” Lang tweeted.

As Lang seems to understand, the Lions were trying to win the game. They didn’t pull it off, so expectedly, they’re getting some of the heat. In the end, though, that doesn’t mean it was a bad call just because it didn’t work.

Martz and others seem to know that the team simply didn’t get the best execution in a very key moment.