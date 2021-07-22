Lions’ Jared Goff Given Awesome Welcome at Tigers Game [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback in Jared Goff who has embraced his new surroundings in a major way, and that has continued as his whirlwind summer after a major offseason trade presses on.

Soon, Goff will start training camp for the Lions, but before he does that and gets set to deal with the business at hand, there’s still time for a little more summer fun. Goff was spotted at the Tigers game, and got all the praise that comes with being the starting quarterback spotted at such an event.

Here’s a look at the Tigers giving Goff his shoutout, plus his Detroit-themed jersey:

New QB in town already has #DetroitRoots. pic.twitter.com/Wmlq0iO1Oa — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 22, 2021

Goff even got to meet top Tigers pitcher Casey Mize and present him with a signed jersey which was inscribed “welcome to town.”

Casey Mize + Jared Goff The Lions QB visited Comerica Park on Wednesday (📸: @tigers) pic.twitter.com/Q7Whc0l6zj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 22, 2021

It’s simply just another show that Goff understands his new surroundings and is excited about embracing them in his new city. As offseason collaborations go, this is a pretty good one for both the Tigers and the Lions.

Tigers, Lions Mingling at Games Lately

It’s not just Goff getting the royal treatment from the Tigers lately. Other players have Once again this past weekend, that was the case as the Tigers hosted a major party for their fans. They invited players from other Detroit teams to join in on the fun, and the Lions’ representatives were punter Jack Fox as well as defensive lineman Romeo Okwara.

Here’s a look at the duo getting to mingle on the field while also getting to swap jerseys with some young Tigers stars in pitcher Tarek Skubal and Mize once again.

Obviously, the Lions were very happy to lend their players for the event, and they even took time out to wish the Tigers well on the second half of the season following the event.

Thank you @Tigers for hosting @Lions players @RomeoND45 and @MrJackFox for today’s Summer Baseball Bash at Comerica Park! Good luck with the second half of the season, we’re behind you! pic.twitter.com/cFlw98gZHR — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) July 17, 2021

All in all, it was great to see the Tigers getting some of their young guns to connect with some of the Lions’ young guns. Things like that is what helps galvanize the sports scene in a city, and it’s cool to see Goff getting involved too.

Tigers Playing Well to Start MLB Second Half

If the team asks Lions players to come back in the future, it will be with good reason. The Tigers managed to win with all of the Lions players in attendance this week, and have enjoyed a solid start to the second half of the season with a series sweep of the struggling Minnesota Twins with another strong performance this week against the Texas Rangers. Thus far this season, the Tigers have struggled to a record that is well under the .500 mark, but the team looks like they have some exciting young talent in the pipeline that could provide hope for the future. During the second half of the season, that is what folks should be watching for out of the Tigers. They may not win every game, but they compete. It’s not unlike the same spirit the Lions wish to have for 2021 and beyond when they take the field for a new season.

Goff hopes to bottle up that same spirit and capitalize on it for the 2021 season.

